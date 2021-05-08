Saturday, 08 May 2021

Council election results for Charvil, Remenham and Chiltern Villages announced

Council election results for Charvil, Remenham and Chiltern Villages announced

6.30PM UPDATE: The results of the Wokingham Borough and Buckinghamshire council elections, which were held on Thursday, have been announced. 

For Wokingham, these include the authority’s Charvil and Remenham wards.  

In Remenham, where the turnout was 42.15 per cent, incumbent John Halsall held the seat for the Tories with 1,137 votes. He has lived in the ward for the past 40 years.  

Charvil was also a Conservative hold, where Sam Akhtar was elected with 728 votes.    

Meanwhile in the Buckinghamshire council elections, the Chiltern Villages ward result was announced shortly after 6pm. Three seats were up for grabs with Conservatives Dominic Barnes, Mark Turner and Zahir Mohammed elected with respectively 2,287, 2,061 and 1,790 votes. 

