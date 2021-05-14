Last chance to order your summer hanging basket

A TOTAL of 173 summer hanging baskets have now been bought by residents and businesses in Henley.

They will be hung at houses, shops and offices around the town as part of Henley in Bloom’s annual campaign, supported by the Henley Standard, which was launched nearly a month ago.

Windowflowers, of Burnham, supplies the baskets and is now planting them up ready for installation in late May and early June. The company will also maintain them all summer.

This year’s plants will include pink and purple fuchsias, verbenas, pelargoniums, surfinias, petunias and calocephalus in a colour scheme to celebrate life returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking part again this year is Lord Remnant, of Northfield End, who has bought two baskets almost every year since he moved to the town more than a decade ago.

He said: “Henley is a very attractive town and I feel that if one can do even a little to increase its attractiveness, one has a duty to do so. It makes the neighbourhood look much nicer and I’m proud to make my small contribution.

“It’s always very efficiently done by Windowflowers and people enjoy seeing them when they’re all out on display.”

Ancastle Green Residents’ Association, which has been taking part for six years, has again bought eight baskets to be hung around the estate off Gravel Hill.

Marilyn Sturgess, of the association, said: “They always look lovely and are absolutely no trouble because they’re maintained so well. It’s very pleasing to see such a flash of colour across the town once they’re installed.”

Katie Messenger, of St Mark’s Road, is buying a basket after taking part for the first time last year.

This time she has inspired several neighbours to do likewise after publicising the scheme on the street’s WhatsApp group.

She said: “I got involved after noticing how lovely they make the town look. A few people in my road are now joining in because I think they appreciated the basket I got last year.

“They look great, especially when the flowers are fully grown and are trailing over the sides, and you don’t even have to do anything to maintain them, which is fantastic.

“It’s such a beautiful town and it’s great that so many people are on board with helping us to keep it looking that way.”

Her neighbour Gemma Meehan said: “Katie’s basket looked stunning last year and it’s brilliant that it gets watered as nothing can go wrong.

“I didn’t know about the scheme until last year but they make the town look great and I was really pleased to take part.”

Hild Moss, who is buying one for her Bell Street home for the second consecutive year, said: “I liked it so much last time that I’m doing it again. It always cheers the town up and the baskets are of really high quality.”

Lucy Freeman, of Vicarage Road, is also taking part for the second year running.

She said: “I definitely wanted it to do it again because it’s so easy — you don’t have to maintain anything yourself.

“Anything which brightens up the streets and brings them to life in a natural way has to be good, especially with the concerns about air pollution.”

Zoe Ferreira, who opened the Henley Larder delicatessen in Bell Street in November, is among the latest retailers to join.

She said: “Henley looks so lovely when the baskets are out — even more beautiful than it normally does.

“It has been a difficult year for businesses so anything which shows the town at its absolute best is crucial and I’m really looking forward to the summer.”

Simon Collins, who runs the County Cars cab firm in Station Road, has bought one basket.

He said: “It makes the town look nice and I’m sure that’s why everyone does it. I like looking at them — it makes me happy.”

Sacred Heart Church in Vicarage Road, Henley, has purchased two baskets which will hang on brackets facing the main street.

Fr Paul Fitzpatrick, the parish priest, said: “We’ve always done this in the six years I’ve been here and I believe we were taking part before I arrived.

“It’s a fantastic scheme — the flowers are always wonderful and so well-cared for. They really enhance the church so I’m a great supporter.

“They cheer people up, which is good after a year of the pandemic, and they’re also very good for the environment as they attract bees.”

Businesses and residents have also bought a further 56 baskets to be hung over the winter. The cut-off for applications is today.

The record number sold in any summer is 241, which was set in 2016.