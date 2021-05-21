Cheers to being able to eat and drink indoors

CUSTOMERS at restaurants, pubs and cafés in Henley say they are delighted to be able to eat and drink indoors following the latest relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Hospitality businesses can now take groups of up to six people or two households of any size as long as everyone sanitises their hands, observes social distancing and covers their faces when not seated.

Many premises have reduced capacity to ensure they don’t become too crowded, which will be necessary until all restrictions are lifted.

This is due to happen on June 21, although there are fears that local lockdowns could be re-imposed to prevent the spread of a new covid-19 variant from India.

Because of the mostly sunny weather, many customers were still choosing to eat and drink outdoors when the Henley Standard visited businesses on Monday and Tuesday lunchtime.

However, owners said evening services were being booked quickly, particularly at weekends, because people are keen to have their first dinner out in almost five months.

Gemma Dickens, who runs the Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road with her husband Shaun, said people continued to sit outside when the restaurant re-opened on Tuesday.

She said: “It’s funny given that our last service was on Christmas Day but so far only one table has wanted to sit in.

“I suppose many people are still worried about covid but we’re pleased to offer that choice.

“People say they’re happy to be back and congratulating us but we will carry on offering takeways, which we started during the pandemic, because times have changed and some are still more comfortable with that.

“We’ll be opening seven days a week again and this weekend is already sold out, which is promising. It’s so lovely to be serving guests and to see the smiles on their faces.”

The Dickens’ first customers included Tina Rivett, who lives in Meadow Road, and her nephew Sam Barnes.

Ms Rivett said: “It’s great to be back in such a wonderful spot — we were regulars before the outbreak and we’re looking forward to being regulars again.”

Carl Edlind, head waiter at the Hart Street Tavern, said most of its 120 covers were booked for dinner every night this week.

He said: “It’s so great to be fully open and looking after people at tables again — we’ve been waiting far too long.

“There has been a steady flow of customers during the daytime and we’re all pleased at how well they respect the rules which still apply.

“We’re going to be very busy and I imagine most evenings will be fully booked for the foreseeable future.”

Many of those eating at restaurants were tourists.

The first customers at Shellfish Cow, a steak and fish restaurant in Reading Road, were Stephen and Sue Pickles, from Rochdale, who first visited Henley last year and now intend to return annually.

Mr Pickles said: “People all over the country want to travel again and I see why they’d want to come to this beautiful town. Henley was at the top of our list once the previous lockdown ended and we’re looking forward to visiting some of its other restaurants in the next few days.”

The Villa Marina Italian restaurant in Thames Side re-opened on Monday after closing completely during the lockdown.

Manager Fernando Coppola said it considered offering a takeaway service but decided it wouldn’t be worth it. It has reduced the number of covers from 86 to about 60 to allow social distancing and most lunch and dinner sittings were booked this week. Customers must leave at 10pm so that staff have time to thoroughly clean the premises.

Mr Coppola said: “We’re getting lots of bookings for lunch and dinner because people were really looking forward to things going back to normal. We’re also pleased because it has been a very uncertain time for businesses.”

Henley resident Jean Tyrer enjoyed an impromptu rendezvous with her friends Angie and Bill Cordell, from Sonning Common, at the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road on Tuesday.

The trio, who have known each other for more than 35 years, are members of a local walking group and Mrs Tyrer decided to join the couple when they told her they were in town.

Mrs Cordell said: “There’s nothing like meeting old friends again. This was very much a spur-of-the-moment thing — we were going to do one of our usual walks but that was called off because of the weather.

“We’ve been coming to Hot Gossip for absolutely years so it’s lovely to see the staff again too. We think of them as friends and are so pleased that things are going back to normal for their sake.

“However, everyone’s still on edge because of the latest Indian variant and I don’t think we’d have come in here if we’d found it packed. We came here early to avoid that.”

Mrs Tyrer said: “It’s wonderful being out again but it has made me realise how much the lockdown affected me.

“We all got on with it at the time but it feels strange looking back now that it’s coming to an end.” Lorraine Hillier, who owns the café, said: “We’ve had very good trade so far. The town went a bit quiet when it rained on Monday so having indoor seating again was a real plus.

“People are generally very happy and positive because we’ve kept the screens up between tables and everyone’s being very sensible with the restrictions so it still feels safe.

“It’s always worrying having to shut a business for a long time but things in Henley seem to be bouncing back, which can only be a good thing.”

The Chocolate Café in Thames Side, Henley, is yet to open for indoor eating and drinking so is still serving customers on the terrace opposite.

Among them were former work colleagues Andy Chittenden, from Charvil, and Ian Cummins, of Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common, and their wives Zena and Fiona.

The pair, who worked at the same IT firm decades ago, enjoyed a coffee before walking along the Thames Path towards Temple Island and back.

Mr Cummins said: “We used to do this all the time and it feels great to be doing it again. We met up between lockdowns when the rules allowed but we’re hoping this will be the start of something more regular.

“It’s a shame that it’s been a bit showery this morning but we don’t mind eating outside and will probably eat indoors at another café once we’ve finished our walk.

“Henley still seems a bit quieter than normal but it’s starting up again and we’ve seen quite a few people on the towpath, which is a promising sign.”

Charlie Ward, of Friday Street, Henley, was enjoying lunch at Café Buendia in Bell Street with her father Jason.

She said: “We came here all the time before the lockdown and it’s great to be back. We know it has been hard for businesses so we’re pleased to see they’re still trading.”

Nestor Castillo, the café’s owner, was pleased to be back in business.

He said: “The atmosphere in Henley is so different from how it was a few weeks ago and it feels amazing to be open again.

“We kept the place clean and tidy while we were closed but it’s stressful when you’re struggling to find things to do every day.” Berries café in Hart Street has about 24 indoor seats but these can’t all be used because the premises are so small. Its outdoor seats and takeaway service are still proving popular.

Manager Rodolfo Martins said: “Most of today’s customers were ordering takeaways, perhaps because people still don’t feel safe inside at the moment.

“It feels good to be back but we’ll see what the next few weeks bring and whether there are any more changes to the rules.”

Joe Ball, who manages the Bull on Bell Street pub, said it wasn’t yet fully booked on any day because it has more than 300 covers. However, all 160 outdoor spaces are booked over most of the forthcoming weekends.

“It’s nice having people back inside, although we’ve got a great outdoor space too so it’s great to have that flexibility,” said Mr Ball.

“Most customers have been desperate to sit inside, partly because they’ve missed the atmosphere but also because it adds to the sense that everything’s moving in the right direction.

“Evenings are bound to be our busiest time because of the drinking trade on top of people looking for food. It’s going to be demanding as we’re open seven days a week but we’re feeling positive.”

Alex Watson, who manages the Three Tuns in Market Place, said: “It’s great to be back inside and to see so many local faces again but so far it hasn’t been incredibly busy.

“That’s to be expected because the early days of the week are usually pretty quiet but bookings are picking up so we’ll see how it goes.

“Our customers are glad they can come out of the wind and rain as the ‘great British summertime’ isn’t always that reliable, though it’s starting to pick up at last.”

Peter Smart, general manager of the Argyll in Market Place, added: “It’s gone very smoothly so far and everyone has been thrilled to get back inside again.

“Looking to the future, lunchtimes are set to be very busy and our garden is still proving popular.

“While there are still some restrictions like wearing masks, people are breathing a sigh of relief because it feels like the end is in sight.

“We feel much the same because we’ve never had to open and close a pub three times in one year and very much hope we won’t have to do it again.”