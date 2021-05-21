Couple’s coastline trek in aid of income-hit church

A COUPLE will be trekking along the Dorset coast this weekend to raise money for the church and parish hall in Remenham.

John and Sue Laing have attended St Nicholas’s Church regularly since moving to the area 13 years ago and he is one of the churchwardens.

The income for the church and hall has been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic so they decided to help out.

The couple, who live in Remenham Lane, have signed up for the Jurassic Coast Challenge, which is a total of 100km from Corfe Castle to Bridport.

Mr Laing, 59, will walk the full route and will be joined by family friend Greg Mills, from London, for the first half tomorrow (Saturday).

The first 50km, which will take about 10 hours, starts in the village of Corfe Castle and ends in Weymouth.

There, Mr Laing will meet up with his wife and stay in a hotel overnight before they both head out at 6am on Sunday for the second half.

Mr Laing said: “We thought about walking the Great Wall of China last year and that didn’t happen because of covid. Not knowing when things would open up again, we wanted to stay in the UK.

“Greg did this challenge a couple of years ago and he said it would be good fun. He’s not stopping overnight and will just go straight through and do the full 100km in one hit.

“I said I didn’t want to do that because it is supposed to be really beautiful and you wouldn’t see anything in the middle of the night.

“I don’t feel nervous about it but I’m sure we will have painful feet. We’ll just crack on.” The Jurassic Coast Challenge is an established route organised by Action Challenge. From Corfe Castle, it loops down to Swanage and across to Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door. The second part takes walkers along the end of Chesil Beach to the cliffs of West Bay, finishing at Asker Meadows in Bridport.

The Laings originally set a fund-

raising target of £1,000 but have doubled it after a surge of support.

Mrs Laing, 58, said: “We’re very pleased with the support we’ve had so far. I was slightly nervous and at first I thought, ‘Oh gosh, what have we signed ourselves up for’ but sometimes it is better not to think about it and keep going.

“In many ways, it is all about putting one foot in front of the other and just keep going but I’m sure there will be some lovely things to look at, like Durdle Door.”

The couple were due to be joined by Charlotte Every, another churchwarden who lives in Aston, but she injured her left knee nearly a month ago and has had to pull out. However, she will still make the trip south to support the Laings.

Mrs Every said: “I’ve enjoyed walking a lot in the last year and it is so annoying that I had a chance to do something with it and I can’t. I was really disappointed because I was looking forward to it.

“We have definitely felt the pressure of covid. As a community, we tend to do quite a lot in Remenham. We’ve not had any rental income from the parish hall in that time either and we really do rely on that.”

Mrs Laing said: “I think she would have enjoyed it and we’ve all been here during lockdown, so it would have been nice doing something different. It’s a shame.

“We get on really well and she was in our bubble during lockdown, so it would have been really nice.”

The Laings have been married for 32 years and have four children, Charlotte, 28, Sarah-Jane 26, Alicia, 25, and Hugo, 22.

This is by no means the first physical challenge the pair have taken on. Mr Laing, who is the director for a commodity trading firm in London, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with Mr Mills in six days just before the coronavirus outbreak.

Three years ago, he took part in the Three Peaks Challenge, which involved climbing the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in the space of 24 hours. He also ran the London Marathon in 1998 in aid of Marie Curie.

Mrs Laing, a finance director, trekked to Machu Picchu in Peru with Alicia in 2012 in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. There were five pairs of mothers and daughters from Queen Anne’s School in Caversham who walked the 42km Inca Trail.

She also did the MoonWalk, a night-time charity walk in London, in aid of breast cancer charities, four years ago.

The couple have stayed active during the pandemic by enjoying regular walks locally.

Mrs Laing said: “We’ve walked nearly every day to Marsh Lock and back. It’s not particularly good practice because it is flat but we get up every morning and do it before we start work.”

They have recently been doing longer practice walks by trekking to Hambleden, Fawley and Turville.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector at St Nicholas’s Church, said: “Like many people at the moment, we are feeling the pinch. We’ve lost a lot of income in the last year because we couldn’t rent out the parish hall to the community groups and we would also hold parties in there. We also lost a lot of the fees for weddings and funerals.

“The expenses of running a church and the churchyard don’t go away, so it is wonderful that the Laings are stepping up to do something about it. They are really good people. Sue particularly is heavily involved in fundraising and John is very active at the church.

“I was slightly shocked at the distance they signed up for, but their commitment to the church and fund-

raising is entirely in keeping with their character.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/

team/remenhamchurchwardens