Vaccine programme going well

THE rollout of the coronavirus vaccine continues to proceed well amid rising concern about the Indian variant.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, Henley, has given 5,357 first doses of the vaccine, representing 56 per cent of all patients and nearly three quarters of the adult population.

Another 3,074 second doses have been administered, so nearly 40 per cent of adults using the surgery are now fully vaccinated.

The neighbouring Hart Surgery has given 7,282 vaccinations, with 54 per cent of all patients having had their first dose and 22 per cent having received both.

Sonning Common Health Centre, which is part of the same primary care network , has given more than 5,000 first doses and just over 3,000 second doses.

Goring and Woodcote’s joint medical practice has administered a total 8,300 vaccinations.

The new strain is believed to be more transmissible than others and even people who have been vaccinated twice have been hospitalised a result. Five cases have been reported in Reading and two in South Oxfordshire.

Boris Johnson has warned this could impact the target for ending coronavirus restrictions, which are due to be lifted on June 21.

There were 12 covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire in the last seven days, which is down by eight cases compared to two weeks ago. The infection rate is 8.4 per 100,000 of the population.