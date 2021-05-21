‘Dark day’ for BBC, says director-general

THE director-general of the BBC said it’s a “dark day” for the corporation following an official inquiry into the conduct of Martin Bashir.

Tim Davie, who lives in Peppard, told ITV News that the broadcaster accepts “in full” the findings of the investigation which concluded the journalist used “deceitful behaviour” to secure his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales in 1995.

The report, written by Lord Dyson, concluded Mr Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC's producer guidelines after commissioning fake bank statements.

The documents related to Princess Diana’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson and another former royal household member which Mr Bashir then used to gain access to Princess Diana and persuade her to take part in the interview.

Mr Davie told ITV News: “We're deeply apologetic. I can only be driven by what is in the Dyson report and the evidence I have in front of me - that clearly demonstrates major BBC failings.

"We pride ourselves on truth, impartiality and equality of our journalism - that is absolutely what we stand for.

"And 25 years ago we fell way short of our own standards at the time let alone the standards that we have now set for ourselves.”

Mr Davie, who was promoted from chief executive officer for BBC Studios in June last year, added that the report “was a difficult read”.