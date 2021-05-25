Thank you Mermaids, says Olympian

A FORMER Olympic rower has praised five women for attempting to swim the Bristol Channel.

The Henley Mermaids will take on the 25-mile relay challenge from Ilfracombe in north Devon to Swansea in South Wales on Thursday, July 22.

They will be raising money for Sunrise for Brain Conditions, a partnership helping charities that support four neurological conditions, including Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

Sarah Winckless, a bronze medallist at the Olympics in Athens in 2004, is a campaigner for awareness of Huntington’s disease, having been diagnosed with the condition when she was at Cambridge University.

She inherited the gene from her mother Valerie and the disease is incurable, causing a gradual decline of the nerve cells in the brain.

Winckless, who lives in Hurley, said: “What the Henley Mermaids are doing is inspirational.

“To raise money for Huntington’s and other charities is really important and it really will make a difference to families and people like me.

“I was really lucky with the people around me. I was at Cambridge and mum wasn’t right but I didn’t know she had Huntington’s. I was studying the brain as part of my experimental psychology course.

“I had a brilliant moment with one of my rowing coaches, Ian Dryden. I was on the rowing machine and was having one of those moments and I stopped.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, there’s no point, I’ve got Huntington’s’ and it was really real to me in that moment.

“ Ian, who I love to death, just said, ‘Not today you don’t, get back on there’ and that is just the best thing he could have done for me.”

Winckless is now a steward of Henley Royal Regatta and in 2016 she made history when she became the first woman to umpire a race at the event.

Last year, she became the first woman to umpire the Boat Race. She was 11 when she first spotted her mother’s symptoms, which continued for 10 years without her being properly diagnosed.

“We didn’t know what was wrong with her,” said Winckless.

Anyone who inherits the gene will develop the disease and symptoms normally develop between the age of 30 and 50.

Winckless, who is a patron of the Scottish Huntington’s Association, says her mother’s diagnosis was a relief as it helped the family to make sense of the way her body and personality changed.

She said: “Mum and I are very fortunate that we actually have very good genetics for those within the Huntington’s community. People will remember Mum as the life and soul of the party. She created this amazing example that just had no barriers.

“If she couldn’t do something, she found another way and I think that has helped me.

“I feel so grateful that I’ve got some knowledge. I can do what I want to do with my life and what an amazing lot of opportunities I’ve had and I’ve managed to grab them.”

The Mermaids are Laura Reineke, Jo Robb, Joan Fennelly, Susan Barry and Fiona Print and are all members of Henley Open-Water Swimming Club. Last year, they raised £34,000 for Henley Musical School, founded by Mrs Reineke, by swimming the Channel in relay.

Mrs Reineke, of Damer Gardens, Henley, said: “Sarah is such an amazing and lovely lady. She has been through a hell of a lot but she’s achieved way more than the rest of us.”

She said training for July’s event was proving to be difficult.

“We are trying to step up our training efforts but the river is still really cold,” said Mrs Reineke.

“It is still only 10C so it is hard to do any kind of distance. The water should start to warm up a bit and we hope to do some sea training.

“ We are all keeping fit but we are a bit worried about the swim itself with it being such a long one.

“I don’t know if it helps or hinders knowing what is in front of you. With the Channel, we really had no idea because we had no time to do any sea training. Now we know what it is like, it is almost worse.”

If they are successful, they will become the first all-female team to complete the challenge.

The Bristol Channel has the second highest tidal range in the world, with a 50ft variance in tides.

Meanwhile, the Mermaids have received a sponsorship pledge from Henley Information Systems, of Badgemore.

The company, which provides IT support to the construction industry, will also support the women by providing training equipment.

Neil Duguid, chairman of Henley Information Systems, said: “The Henley Mermaids are an absolute inspiration and we are delighted to be supporting their attempt to cross the Bristol Channel.”

Mrs Fennelly said: “Our team is hugely grateful for the sponsorship of our kit as well as the hands-on assistance in the planning and execution of our campaign.

“We have every confidence that the support we are getting will have a significant impact on raising much-needed funds.”

To make a donation, visit

henleymermaids.com/bristol-channel