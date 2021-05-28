Sacked lock-keeper reinstated by Environment Agency

A THAMES lock-keeper who was fired after a row over the Lockdown Lodge has been re-instated.

Simon Shepherdson, who has lived and worked at Hambleden lock for almost 30 years, was dismissed by the Environment Agency in March.

But he appealed and this week his bosses agreed to discipline him instead and give him his job back.

The Henley Standard understands that Mr Shepherdson has been given a final written warning and will return to work next month.

His supporters, who launched a online petition urging the agency to back down, claimed he was dismissed for his conduct towards Minna Hughes when she was running the pop-up restaurant on land near the lock during August.

Mr Shepherdson was said to have been worried about people swimming in the main navigation channel and obstructing the lock by mooring boats nearby, which is not permitted.

He believed Miss Hughes’s customers were to blame and repeatedly called her, saying she was legally responsible and he would fine her if she didn’t take action.

In fact, he had no authority and Miss Hughes asked the agency to stop him from calling her again as it was disrupting the business. She said this wasn’t a formal complaint but the agency investigated anyway.

More than 1,800 people signed a petition backing Mr Shepherdson, which was started by Susanne Williams, from Slough. Many left comments saying he had always been professional and polite and some attacked Miss Hughes personally.

Others agreed he had behaved

inappropriately towards her but insisted there was misbehaviour at the lock and the agency failed to support him. They said he anticipated problems when he first learned about the restaurant and asked for help to no avail.

The agency wrote to Miss Hughes expressing disappointment at the online abuse and saying it was inappropriate and not justified.

In a statement this week, the Environment Agency said: “Following an internal disciplinary process, Simon Shepherdson will be resuming his duties.”

Miss Hughes said: “This was a private matter between Mr Shepherdson and his employer. However, I’m pleased that it has been resolved.” Mr Shepherdson wouldn’t comment.