Green to be council chairman

AN environmental campaigner has become the new chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Jo Robb was elected at the authority’s annual meeting on Thursday last week, the first to be held in person since the Government eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

She succeeds Councillor David Bretherton, who had held the role for the last two years. Councillor David Turner is vice-chairman.

Councillor Robb, who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield for the Green Party, was already the council’s “Thames Champion”, with responsibility for encouraging sustainability and improving access to the river.

She said: “It is a great honour to have been elected by my peers.

“I’d like to thank David for his steadfast chairmanship over the past two years. He has steered the council through a very challenging period with professionalism, good humour and grace.

“I am looking forward to the next 12 months and to meeting as many residents and community groups as possible and celebrating the remarkable generosity and dedication of our communities and volunteers here in south Oxfordshire.”

Councillor Robb, who lives in Shepherds Green, said she would use her term in office to tackle water quality concerns and enhance the biodiversity and cleanliness of the Thames in the district.

She has already invited neighbouring councils and user groups to work together to stop raw sewage from being dumped in the river and its tributaries.

She is also a member of the Henley Mermaids, five women who are open water swimmers and will attempt to swim the Bristol Channel in relay in July for charity.

Council leader Sue Cooper told the meeting that she was proud of the work officers and councillors had done to support residents throughout the pandemic.

She also revealed that her title has changed to “leader with responsibility for climate change and nature recovery” to highlight the council’s commitment to tackling climate change.

The council is run a coaltion of the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats.