New landlord offers both French and English menus

THE new landlord of a Henley pub is offering customers a taste of France, where he grew up.

Olivier Jolly has signed a lease on the Little Angel, the Brakspear pub in White Hill.

He is running the pub with Mark Dunlop, landlord of the Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side, as a silent partner, although the businesses will remain separate.

Mr Jolly, 52, grew up in the Loire Valley and has been in hospitality since he was a teenager.

In the Eighties, he worked in London, including a stint at Richard Branson’s Roof Gardens in Kensington.

He returned to France for a while before settling in the capital in 1998 and ran pubs all over the city, including the Ship at Wandsworth.

He says he is offering the “best of both worlds” at the Little Angel with separate menus of English and French dishes. The English offerings include a Scotch egg made with haggis, fish and chips and bakewell tart as well as a Sunday roast. Its continental counterpart, named “Le Petit Ange”, includes snails in garlic butter, bouillabaisse, a type of fish stew, and creme brulée. There are also wines from around the world.

Mr Jolly’s English chef is Pamela Gould, who worked for the previous landlord David Thompson.

Her French counterpart is Pierre Kolaburoff, who has worked at several of Mr Jolly’s previous pubs, as has new manager, Joe Harris.

Mr Jolly, who was previously running a pub in Ascot, designed the menus with the pair.

He said: “There’s a love-hate relationship between English and French culture and sometimes the French think their food is the best but I realised London is the true capital because it offers such a mix. People really like the concept because we put a high value on service — I’m very old-fashioned like that. I don’t like ordering from apps, even if other operators find it more efficient.”

He said feedback had been positive since the pub re-opened with a “soft” launch on May 10.

The pub has been redecorated inside and the outdoor seating area to the rear has been improved.

Mr Jolly said: “Considering that we launched with such a low profile and are just coming out of lockdown after a five-month closure, we’ve done surprisingly well and the comments from customers have been great.

“I’m feeling very confident because this is the only offering of its kind in Henley. We can’t wait for Henley Royal Regatta to return.”

From 2017 to last August the pub was managed by Brakspear following the departure of long-standing tenants Doug and Lolly Green in 2017.