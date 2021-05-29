Artist completes 2,000th dog portrait and says he now wants to do people

ARTIST Clive Hemsley has now painted 2,000 portraits of Henley’s dogs despite having planned to stop at half that number.

He reached his original target of 1,000 about three years ago but says the requests have kept coming in as his reputation grew and he didn’t want to turn anyone down.

Mr Hemsley, 71, hit his landmark total with portraits of Nutmeg, 12, and Gavi, four, both golden retrievers belonging to Paul and Angie Fairweather, from Bolts Cross, near Rotherfield Greys.

The pictures were commissioned as a ruby wedding anniversary gift by Susan Staines, a friend of the couple.

Mr Hemsley, who mostly paints from photographs, had lost track of how many pictures he had completed until the German firm that supplies his canvasses told him.

Now he plans to not only continue but also start painting live portraits of people as well as dogs sitting with owners and even larger animals such as horses.

One of his first large people portraits was of Imogen Scott, from Shiplake.

Mr Hemsley’s milestone follows his move to a new 102 sq m studio in Rotherfield Greys instead of the one at his home in Hart Street, Henley.

The three-storey studio is equipped with professional theatre lighting and is big enough to paint portraits measuring 20ft across.

At the studio behind Longlands House, his Grade II listed 18th-century home, he could only paint much smaller canvasses because he had to carry them up and down a spiral staircase.

Mr Hemsley, who owns a four-year-old Labrador named Bear, said: “When I started out and had only done about 100 dogs, I remembered each one individually and their owners but now I barely remember anything — it’s all a massive blur.

“Looking back, I can’t believe how many dogs there are in this town. The commissions have just kept coming because I’ve been doing this for a while and owners have always wanted portraits of new dogs after losing one.

“I’ve got it down to a fine art these days and feel I could paint dogs blindfolded.

“I tend to do more portraits of people now, which is more exciting, and I’ve got much more freedom because I’m not limited to what I can carry up the stairs.

“I’m looking forward to expanding because I’ve got lots of new theatre lighting and can apply whatever effects I like.

“People are definitely more challenging to paint but that’s the direction I want to take — you’ve really got to see the subject in front of you, especially their eyes.

“However, I’ll always do the dogs when I’m asked because I love it and it’s what I’m known for.”

Mr Hemsley’s new studio might have to be torn down because South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says he didn’t build it in line with the permission it awarded him in 2017.

He says he kept officers abreast of changes, including a larger porch and basement, which became necessary during construction and they raised no concerns until after the building was finished.

He has appealed against its enforcement notice, which followed objections from neighbours, and a government planning inspector will make a decision in August.

Mr Hemsley says that if his appeal is unsuccessful he will move the studio to Dorset, where he owns another property.

He disputes claims that by having a studio with a kitchen and three toilets, he has effectively built a private residence where he might try to live. He says he wants to host free workshops for people with disabilities and terminal illnesses free of charge.

Mr Hemsley, who used to live in Rotherfield Greys, said: “People are very cynical but there’s no way it’ll be a house in my lifetime. I’m currently removing washrooms to hopefully suit the district council, which is a shame as I’d installed them to facilitate disabled access.

“My goal was always to create somewhere to teach and help people so it’s sad that I’m now having to go to the inspector. I couldn’t comment on how the appeal might go — there’s just no way of knowing.

“I’m surprised it came to this as I actually got permission for a huge, modern glass cube but I changed the plans to something greener when neighbours objected.

“We’ll just have to see what the inspector says but if it has to come down, I shall simply become the ‘Dog portrait artist of Lyme Regis’.”

Mr Hemsley, who built his career in advertising, started painting dogs in 2006, beginning with his previous Labradors, Humphrey and Kipling.

He then painted a fellow owner’s dog as compensation for an incident on Mill Meadows, Henley, in which Humphrey nipped her.

The woman was impressed with his work and wrote to the Henley Standard, which then commissioned him to paint six free dog portraits as a reader offer. He ended up painting 78 for two years running and many more for friends or charities.

At first each took him two or three days but now he can complete one in six to eight hours.

Mr Hemsley made headlines in 2018 when he attached white LED lights to both sides of Henley Bridge without permission.

A petition to keep them attracted more than 2,000 signatures but Wokingham Borough Council, which is joint planning authority for the Grade I listed structure with the district council, refused consent so he took them down last year.