New Persian restaurant has to serve English breakfast

A NEW Persian café has opened in Henley.

Bijan’s Kitchen, which is at the former Café Copia unit in Market Place, was due to open sooner but this was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and because the premises needed refurbishing.

Directors Mike Asaadi and Adel Perseh say they are pleased to be finally up and running, although they claimed business rates relief during the lockdowns.

They have had to postpone their plans for a traditional Iranian menu because of an unexpected staffing problem so for the time being are offering English breakfasts and Italian and Spanish food.

They hope to appoint a suitable chef and revert to their original vision within a few weeks.

Mr Asaadi, 61, a former chemical engineer from Pangbourne, wanted a career change while his friend Mr Perseh, from Caterham, has been running hospitality ventures for more than 30 years.

He said: “We’ve opened with some trepidation after the past year’s events but also a lot of relief as we’ve been shut for such a long time.

“We’ve renovated the inside, which was necessary but has obviously incurred costs.

“The reaction has been generally quite positive and people are really interested to know when we’ll be doing the Persian food, which should be in a few weeks.

“It’s hard to know how these things will pan out but we plan to work very hard on it and I’m sure people in Henley will support us.” Mr Perseh said: “I’d visited Henley during the royal regatta and thought it was a busy place with a lot of potential for this kind of cuisine.

“We’ve had setbacks but thought it would be best to just open and gradually introduce the Persian element.

“We’re very pleased to have launched, although people are still conscious of coronavirus so we aren’t getting the volume yet. I’m sure that’ll increase in future.”