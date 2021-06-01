‘Affordable’ womenswear shop to shut after decade

AN independent womenswear shop in Henley is closing after nearly 11 years.

Marion Crocker, who owns Estilo in Duke Street, has decided not to renew her lease. Her last day of trading will be June 19.

Mrs Crocker, who lives in Abingdon, said the decision was influenced by a number of factors, including Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, and because she felt it was the right time to move on.

She will continue running the business online, selling clothes, accessories and gifts.

Mrs Crocker said: “I’m sure every retailer would say it’s not as easy as it was. We’ve watched a decrease in sales over the years with people being more afraid to spend.

“We’ve also watched people transition to online shopping and the pandemic completely changed the way people shop.”

She said that if the pandemic hadn’t happened, she might have considered staying but her lease was coming to an end and her landlady sold the building, including the flat above the shop.

“Because of the nature of the economic climate and the high street having suffered really badly, it felt timely for me,” she said.

Mrs Crocker, 64, who is originally from Edinburgh, opened Estilo in August 2011 and originally had two business partners but later took on sole ownership.

She had spent 20 years working for Marks & Spencer, eventually became part of the management team at the head office in Baker Street, before having her two children and retraining as a teacher.

She opened the first branch of Estilo in Witney a year before coming to Henley but that closed 18 months ago.

Mrs Croker, who employs three staff, said: “Brexit has caused challenges. A lot of our stock comes from Italy and Spain and that has affected the cost prices, so they charge me more.

“Our philosophy from day one has always been to be affordable and someone came in recently and said we are one of the only affordable shops left in Henley.

“The amount of charity shops in Henley has also affected retailers like me. They sell donated clothing and accessories, which has affected our level of sales.”

She said one of the best things about owning the business was having freedom to do what she wanted compared with working for a chain.

“The joy of independence means it has been my baby,” she said. “I’ve also made friends I would never have made otherwise. I didn’t know Henley and when you don’t know the area, you haven’t got the familiarity of the locals, so I’ve had to establish that.

“My staff have been fantastic all the way through. I’ve had fantastic teams in Witney and Henley and our customer service has always been excellent. That has always been one of our big strengths and I think people have appreciated that.” Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the shop would celebrate its anniversary each year with party for customers with cake and Prosecco and special discounts on the clothes.

“It was a really sad day here last August when we weren’t allowed to do it because of the restrictions,” said Mrs Crocker.

She said she would miss the interaction with her customers but was hopeful the business would do well online as she managed to sell a lot of her winter stock during the last lockdown using social media.

“My suppliers are all very happy for me to do that because we’ve built up a good relationship,” she said. “I will have to do it at a more nominal level because I won’t have the premises to display everything but I will carry on by myself.

“I’m still sad because I’ve loved having the shop. I’ve been in retail on and off all my life. Talking to people on the phone is fine but seeing customers and staff is what I have missed and I will miss it.”