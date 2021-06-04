Sisters and new mothers to launch children’s store

TWO sisters have launched a children’s clothing store after becoming mothers.

The Children’s Shop will open at a unit in Gardiner Place, Henley, next Saturday (June 15).

It will sell clothes, shoes, hats, toys and accessories and will have a purpose-built studio called The Playroom to host activities such as pre- and post-natal Pilates, infant first aid, story time and exercise classes.

Founders Hannah Morgan and Katie Howe are also designing their own children’s clothing range called Mr Duck which will go on sale later this year.

Miss Morgan, 33, lives in Peppard Lane, Henley, with her partner Paul Osmond, one-year-old daughter Clemmie and stepdaughters Elodie, 13, and Florrie, 10.

Mrs Howe, 32, lives in Nettlebed with her husband Toby and children Nellie, two, and Charlie, who is eight months old.

The women came up with the idea after Mrs Howe was on a shopping trip in the town centre in November with Charlie when she found he had had an “accident” and needed changing but she couldn’t find anywhere to buy some suitable new clothes for him.

The sisters began by trading online before signing a lease on a unit at the new development off the market place.

Miss Morgan, whose background is in fashion marketing, said: “We want to create a safe space where families can pick up the essentials and some lovely extras.

“We love Henley and feel very fortunate to have some fantastic independent shops which our offer could complement.

“Our partners have been supportive, even when we pretty much ploughed our life savings into this.”

The women, who both went to Valley Road Primary School in Henley, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham and Newcastle University, are being supported by their father Huw Morgan, who has more than 30 years’ experience working in the international sports industry and lives in Aston.

Miss Morgan said: “When we told Dad our idea, he said, ‘You always have these ideas so you just need to go ahead with it’. I started doodling ideas while Katie crunched the numbers.

“The online operation went really well. People said they liked what we were selling and we’ve been able to add new items people asked for.

“The shop fit is coming together at lightning speed. We’re so excited every time we come into town and can’t wait to meet our customers in person.”

Mrs Howe, who set up BBO Recruitment in Bell Street, Henley, in 2015, said: “We’ve always been keen supporters of Henley’s independent businesses and over the years we’ve thrown lots of ideas around but this one just seemed to work and the whole family are excited to see this taking off.”