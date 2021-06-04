Men rescue cat stuck in thorny tree for 24 hours

THREE men rescued a cat that had been stuck about 20ft up a tree in Henley for 24 hours after an animal welfare charity and the fire service refused to help.

Martin Jones first noticed the tortoiseshell cat at the top of the tree in Station Road, where he has a flat in Perpetual House, at 11am.

He said: “I first saw it as I was just nipping out and when I came back two of three hours later it was still there.

“You could see it was stuck as cats don’t generally climb that high and just sit there.

“It had obviously been chased up there and I thought, ‘That’s not normal.’

“I called the RSPCA and they said they weren’t interested as no one was being cruel to an animal and it wasn’t their thing even if it was distressed. They said to call the fire brigade.

“I found a local fire station online and called them but they said they didn’t rescue cats anymore as it was not in their budget and suggested I called the RSPCA. They weren’t interested and that was that.

“I came out a few times in the evening to see if the cat had managed to get down but it was still stuck and then the next morning it was still up there. It was there throughout the winds and the rain that night. It was in distress and meowing when I was calling it.”

Mr Jones called tree surgeon Ronnie Chalk who agreed to help and arrived with his son, Cyril, at about 10.30am.

Mr Chalk, who has been a tree surgeon since 2007, said: “We’ve done this maybe two or three times before and it’s always cats that get stuck. The last one was maybe two years ago.

“I called a firefighter friend who said they are only called out when the RSPCA are called out but they don’t come out unless it’s cruelty or the animal is in distress.”

The rescue operation took about an hour.

Mr Chalk put a ladder up against the tree and equipped himself with a rope, safety harness and large plastic bag before climbing the ladder while his son stood on the bottom rung to keep it steady.

He said: “It was tricky as the tree is a robinia with lots of nasty thorns so we were worried that the cat would get injured.

“I went up there very, very carefully and cautiously. The cat took it well and wasn’t freaked out.

“I put it into the plastic bag and it was absolutely fine. When I was back down it came out of the bag and was really happy to have been rescued.”

Mr Jones said: “It was a very affectionate little thing. We put it on the ground and it ran through the gates of Perpetual House and home, I am guessing. I often see it around so the owners must live close by.”

Mr Chalk said: “We don’t know who the owner is — no one came forward and put up posters or posted anything online so it would be nice to find them.”