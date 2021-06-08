Leander’s new dining area with ‘best view in Henley’

A NEW outdoor dining area opened at Leander Club in Henley on Saturday.

Members enjoyed food and drinks on the newly built decking as well as live music.

The area includes an outdoor bar and kitchen.

The ribbon was cut by Leander and Team GB cox Henry Fieldman, who has two world championship gold medals.

Leander and Team GB rowers Tom George, Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom Ford also attended.

Alastair Heathcote, the club’s general manager, said: “We have been building this new outdoor area for the past three months.

“We have the best view in the whole of Henley so why not use it?”

Leander president Mike Sweeney said: “Alastair had the vision for turning this space into a dining area and I think most members will agree with me that his vision was pretty damn good. This will be a very different year for Henley Royal Regatta but I am sure it will be a very good year for Leander.”

The decking area will be open from Wednesday to Sunday serving both lunch and dinner.