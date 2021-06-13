Brothers’ adventurous mum inspires new luxury watch

A NEW watch made by Henley manufacturer Bremont was inspired by the company founders’ mother and her love for adventure.

Brothers Nick and Giles English have expanded their business into women’s watches with the new Bremont SOLO Lady K.

The 34mm timepiece, which has diamonds on the dial and the stainless steel case, is named after the boat that their late father Euan built for their mother Karen, who lives in Norfolk.

Giles said: “We are better known for our men’s watches but we’ve been building up a women’s collection over the years.

“We have always spoken about our father and how he inspired us to create our business but not much about our mother, who really is an inspiring lady.”

When the brothers were boys, the family lived on the Lady K for six months and sailed to North Africa, Italy, Corsica and Spain.

“We sailed around the world,” said Giles. “I was nine and Nick must have been 12 or 13. It was brilliant, an exciting experience — it was such a free way of living life and it was special for us, a very bonding experience.

“The watch is a spectacular object and we named it Lady K because that boat really meant something for us.

“It is very pretty, a mechanical watch like our other ones but with a more feminine touch.

“My parents had this amazing bond — there aren’t many women who would let their husband build a boat in their garden and then accept spending six months on it.

“She is remarkable in that sense and adventurous and I think that really rubbed off on us and taught us how important it is to have creative ideas.”

The brothers’ father was a former RAF pilot and aeronautical engineer who died in an air accident in 1995 in which Nick suffered injuries which nearly killed him too.

Nick was flying again within six months and he and Giles launched Bremont in 2002. Their first studio was in Brewery Lane, Henley, before moving to Sawmills, an award-winning building designed by Henley architects Spratley & Partners, in 2013.

In April this year, they opened a new 35,000 sq ft headquarters at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road.

The firm has boutique stores in London, New York and Hong Kong and intends to open several more in Britain.

In 2017, Bremont became the official timekeeper for Henley Royal Regatta and is now among the top 10 chronometer manufacturers in the world.

Last month, Harrison Ford visited the new headquarters and met the founders.

“He is a really lovely man,” said Giles. “When you meet a legend like that you could be disappointed but we weren’t. He loves his watches and the best things in life, just like we do.”

I suspect the actor can afford a Lady K too — it costs £5,495.