Woman’s 100-mile walk to honour son who took own life after losing dad

A WOMAN walked 100 miles for charity in memory of her son, who took his own life after his father died from cancer.

Justine Wood, 56, raised £1,300 for mental health charity Mind in honour of 23-year-old Jake, who died almost exactly two years ago.

Mr Wood, a welder, suffered from depression after his father, Lee, died from neuroendocrine cancer in 2016 at the age of 49.

Mrs Wood, a retired psychiatric nurse from Emmer Green, decided to take part in the 100 Miles in May initiative organised by Mind to raise awareness about mental illness as well as money.

She said: “My husband was diagnosed with a really rare and aggressive form of cancer and it was about three-and-a-half weeks from his diagnosis to him dying.

“We didn’t even get our head around the fact he had cancer, we just watched him waste away. We would have had support from cancer specialists but it was just so quick. It devastated us.

“Jake was 20 at the time and he just wasn’t prepared. Until then, we were just a normal, happy family.

“He became anxious and depressed. He got his first bad bout of depression in 2017 but with support from the GP and myself he got through it and went back to work, where they were so supportive.

“We were just managing as well as we could getting through each day at a time. At the end of 2018 Jake became really unwell and it was then he said he didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“The GP was amazing — Jake didn’t want to go on medication but he did agree to grief therapy, which I had and it really helped.

“We really thought we had turned a corner and it was managed and by the end of May 2019 he had started to pick up.

“Even the Wednesday before he died everything was fine and he was doing really well.

“He took his own life at home the following month. The devastation of losing him was like nothing I had ever felt before. There was this huge gaping hole in my life.”

Mrs Wood, who now does part-time cleaning work, received support from friends and help groups and had bereavement counselling.

“It was really tough,” she said. “I was floundering and he had been gone for almost two years.”

It was when she learned about the Mind challenge that she felt able to do something.

“I just felt it was the time for me,” she said. “The counselling had got me to a better place and the challenge was more to do something in Jake’s memory. He was a nice young man with a good heart and soul and he was everything that the depression wasn’t.

“Mind helps young people right up to the elderly and I worked quite closely with them as a nurse so I felt it was important to raise money as well as raising awareness of depression.

“We’re still stuck in that mindset where suicide is taboo to talk about and I wish it wasn’t. I’ve spent my whole career trying to undo that.”

Mrs Wood set herself a target of walking four miles a day during May, which she managed on all but one day. Sometimes she took dogs, Dave, a 10-year-old rottweiler, and Ruby, a 12-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, but usually she went with her five-year-old horse, Henry Hardy.

The horse is named after the actor Tom Hardy “because he’s beautiful like him”.

Mrs Wood said: “The dogs are old and slow so I had some potters with them but most walks were with Henry.

“There was some terrible weather so I just walked around Frieze Farm in Crowsley on those days.

“I didn’t always reach my goal but sometimes when I was with Henry we walked an extra mile or two.

“Some days were more challenging than others, such as when I was working, or had gardening to do, but I must admit doing the walks when I didn’t want to go were some of the best.”

Mrs Wood had hoped to raised £150 so was surprised when she collected almost eight times that amount.

She said: “We’re in the middle of a pandemic and people don’t have that much cash but I just smashed my target.”

On the day of her last walk, her friends at the farm where she keeps Henry surprised her with ribbons, balloons, flowers and champagne.

“It was just so amazing, they went above and beyond,” said Mrs Wood. “They were so pleased that I had made it and it felt really good.

“Another reason for doing the challenge is because when you lose someone to suicide it’s the loved ones that are left behind and need that extra support.

“You go through the motions of the funerals and the inquest and people crawling round your house. All the practical stuff that’s involved with dying is so much more difficult.

“Mind works with families, husbands, wives, mums, dads and siblings who have lost somebody who has taken their own life and it’s just so important that they are cared for as well. My loss was devastating and I can’t put into words what it felt like losing my son.”

