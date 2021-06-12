Firework show in doubt after organisers quit

THIS year’s Henley Summer Fireworks may not take place after the organisers stepped down.

Town councillor Will Hamilton and volunteer Richard Reed have decided not to raise the £12,000 needed to stage the display, which traditionally takes place on the eve of finals day at Henley Royal Regatta.

The pair had already done this for three years but now are hoping someone else will take over whom they can advise.

They said that they couldn’t keep approaching the same businesses to sponsor the event.

There was no display last year as the regatta was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic while this year’s regatta has been rescheduled for August 11 to 15.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, Cllr Hamilton and Mr Reed said: “For many years it has been traditional that a 20-minute firework display takes place on the Saturday of the event and, with a couple of exceptions, this has happened every year.

“We have arranged the display for the last three years but feel that we cannot go back to the same organisations and individuals that have so kindly sponsored the event over this time and so, unfortunately, we have decided to step down.

“It is clear that mixed feelings about the fireworks, with some citing the risk to pets and livestock.

“But this is not a random event and people will know well in advance of the display and can make any arrangements they feel necessary.

“However, judging by the crowds that flock to the bridge on the Saturday night to watch the fireworks, and the comments we have received, we believe the majority of townspeople support the event.

“The reality is that unless someone takes over the fund-raising and operational challenge, there will be no display this year.

“We would be more than happy to guide and advise anyone who would be prepared to take on this task.

“We would very much like to thank all those who have so generously supported the display in the past.

Last month, Henley Town Council adopted a new policy which encourages event organisers to use drones and light displays instead of traditional fireworks.

Last week, Jo Bausor, chief executive of Henley Festival, said traditional fireworks would continue at the event.

She said: “For the past 25 years, fireworks have been an integral and much-loved strand of Henley Festival’s offering, providing spectacular and memorable displays for the audience to enjoy as part of their experience.

“However, we are aware that not everyone is a fan and as a result we try to take everyone’s concerns seriously by acting as responsibly as we can and selecting the most suitable fireworks for our specific location.”

“With regard to noise, we are aware of the potential impact fireworks can have on pets and people and have access to a wide range of fireworks, each presenting different levels of noise.

“We make sure that we don’t fire the largest fireworks that have the greatest noise levels. The timing of the fireworks displays at Henley Festival is advertised many months in advance and they last no longer than five minutes each evening.”