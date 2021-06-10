Wine store

A NEW wine shop has opened in Reading Road, Henley.

Aman Kaur and her husband Banti Uppal have opened Henley Wines in the former New News premises.

The couple and their two children, Jiger, nine, and Samar, six, recently moved to Henley from Maidenhead and live in the flat above the shop.

Ms Kaur said: “The best thing about running the shop is meeting a lot of different people and learning new things from them.

“Every day is a new experience and we are really enjoying it.”