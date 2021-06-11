Sonning Common man awarded OBE

A MANAGING director from Sonning Common has received an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Gareth Kirkwood, who works for the motoring association AA, has been awarded for his services to road transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old, who has worked for the company in the roadside services department for almost four years, said he is “very proud and humbled.”

He said: “I’m really accepting this honour on behalf of the thousands of people at AA who worked throughout the pandemic.

“The patrol teams are incredibly professional and always put the customers first during the pandemic and the standard of service never dropped.

“I’m under no illusion that I got this honour as an individual, it’s very much on behalf of my team.”

For more information, see next week’s Henley Standard.