Van driver arrested after cyclist dies

A CYCLIST died after being involved in a collision with a van in Henley on Sunday.

The 45-year-old man from Henley was travelling on the A4130, between Lower Assendon and Bix, at around 8.15pm.

Both the cyclist and the driver of the van were travelling towards Bix on the dual carriageway when the crash happened.

Paramedics were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver, a 57-year-old man from Wallingford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

The victim’s family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Pc Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has very sadly died.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, or who saw the van or cyclist before or at the time of the collision to please get in touch.

“I am especially keen to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage to please check this and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference number 43210259113.