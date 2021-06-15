Henley Festival Summer Fling cancelled

A PARTY that was due to take place in Henley next month has been cancelled.

The Henley Festival Summer Fling will not go ahead due to the delay in the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Boris Johnson confirmed the final stage of the roadmap could not go ahead as planned on June 21 due to rising concerns about the delta variant of coronavirus and an increase in the number of cases.

The fling was intended to be a one-off pop-up music festival, held at Butler’s Field in Remenham from July 8 to 10.

There are no plans to re-organise the event for next year and anyone who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

Jo Bausor, chief executive of the Henley Festival, said: “We are incredibly disappointed because we really wanted to put on a party for Henley. We are a charity and it is a fundraising event for us, so it is a double whammy.

“We were really confident when we launched the event – and actually right up until the third stage of lockdown easing – that we would be able to run the event. The delta variant has taken everybody by surprise and it is whizzing around much quicker than everybody thought it would.

“Nothing is 100 per cent guaranteed in a covid world. When we launched it, the delta variant was not here and everything was going to plan. Vaccinations were exceeding targets and there was absolutely no reason to think it wouldn’t go ahead.

“Health and safety has to come first and we will comply with whatever the Government says.”

The organisers of the Henley Festival say they have been hit hard by the pandemic and the pop-up event was designed to help raise funds.

The festival is still due to take place from September 15 to 19, with headliners including James Blunt, Madness and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Mrs Bausor added: “By the time the festival comes around, I’m sure everybody will be up for a massive party. We are disappointed about the fling, but now it is full steam ahead to September.

“We hope to put on a fantastic event later this year and hopefully the weather will be kind to us.”

The line-up for the Summer Fling included DJ sets from Jo Wiley, Martin Kemp and Trevor Nelson.

Also on the bill was Maroon Town, a London-born Jamaican band, former Ministry of Sound artists Jonny Cash Converters and The Bikini Beach Band, who play guitar-led instrumental music.