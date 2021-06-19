Little drummer girl takes over youth festival chair

THE new chairwoman of the Henley Youth Festival says she wants children to have a greater say in how the event is run.

Laura Matthews takes over from Jo Dickson and Kate Swinburne-Johnson, who had shared the role since 2015.

The duo stepped down a year ago while several other volunteers have also given up.

This year’s festival in March was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic so the trustees have been trying to recruit new people.

Miss Matthews, 37, read in the Henley Standard that the festival’s future could be in doubt, so she came forward to help.

As a girl, she took part in the festival, a two-week series of art, sport and music events, and loved the experience.

Miss Matthews, from Emmer Green, said: “When I was in my twenties I went along to a couple of trustee meetings but I didn’t get involved.

“Then I read in the Henley Standard recently that Kate said that it may not go ahead again and I just remembered that I had loved it so much when I was young.

“I wanted to make sure that it would keep happening.

“It would be a real shame if it was forced to stop when I got so much out of it and I said I would do anything to help.” Miss Matthews was born in Walton-on-Thames and moved to Shiplake with her parents Stephen and Janet and sister Jenny when she was seven as her father, who works in the energy industry, moved jobs.

Her mother came third to Boris Johnson in the 2001 Henley parliamentary election.

Miss Matthews attended Shiplake Primary School and Gillotts secondary in Henley. She performed at the youth festival from 1994 to 2000.

She said: “I remember that the festival would give out their brochures in schools to encourage you to take part.

“I played the recorder and the violin at primary school but when I went to Gillotts I played the bassoon because I thought it was a really interesting instrument — it sounds like a ferry docking.

“I took part in Music Makers in 1998. There were six of us in the group — we had an oboe, cello, violin, two pianists and me. We played a piece called Take Five and won.

“We used to meet up in our lunchbreaks in the practice rooms and then we got to play at the Kenton.

“One of the great things about the festival is you get to perform on stage in front of an actual audience, which you wouldn’t normally get to do. We felt like we were proper musicians and felt professional.

“It also gives you this sense of validation; you may not be the most talented but you get to feel the applause.

“My first time at the festival I just played the drum with my hands. It wasn’t my instrument but you did it because you were with your friends performing and you just got into it. We won Music Makers that year with Yanomamo (Song of the Forest).

“Later, I entered the dance competition with my friends and we ended up winning. We were up against a group of girls who were the dancers at my school so it goes to show that the quieter ones also get the opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Miss Williams continued to play bassoon at Gillotts and did AS level music at The Henley College.

She then studied law at Bristol University and joined the Bristol Sinfonia for students who were not studying music.

After graduating, she became a solicitor, working for businesses including the John Lewis Partnership, Vodafone and Debenhams. In May last year, she became head of legal at Wireless Logic in Hurley.

Miss Matthews, who is engaged to Edward Law, 32, who works for the RAF, says it is important to listen to the children to ensure the festival moves with tastes and expectations. She said: “One of the things I want to bring in is a bit of a throwback where the logo used to be designed by the children. I want to bring back the competition which I remember.

“I have asked the Mayor Sarah Miller if she would judge it and then I want the 10 runners-up to be on display at the Henley Festival as part of the fun day because I really liked that.

That was one of the competitions we really looked out for, just like the Mayor’s Christmas Card competition.

“For next year we have the Kenton booked and we will have the Gig Night and the Proms but I also want the children to come up with ideas of what they would like to do, maybe upping the sport side.

“We can look to freshen up the programme a little, for example, we could have a DJ night as well as the Gig Night, while keeping all the other events that people expect and love.”

Miss Williams says the festival is as important now as it has ever been.

She said: “When I approached the festival I said I would do anything to help. It is one of the biggest volunteer-run festivals in the country and it is so important.

“We have so much art in Henley with the literary festival and the festival itself and there are so many artists living in and around the town. It’s right that we should keep championing the arts and sport.”