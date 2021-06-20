I feared for my children’s lives, says crash victim

A DRIVER has told how he feared for his children’s lives after he was hit by another car at an accident blackspot.

James Stone was driving along Stoke Row Road in Peppard towards Stoke Row when his Volvo XE90 was struck by a 4x4 at the junction with Gallowstree Road.

His sons Lucas, six, and Oscar, one, were in the back seat and his sister Nicola was in the front passenger seat when the collision happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

The Jeep, which was being driven by a woman, came out of Gallowstree Road and struck the rear passenger door on the left-hand side of his car where Oscar was in his child’s seat.

The Volvo was spun anti-clockwise 180 degrees by the impact and pushed backwards about 20m along the road.

Mr Stone, 53, a property developer, said: “I saw two girls about 14 years old walking towards me on the left-hand side and they were about to cross Gallowstree Road when one of them grabbed her friend and pulled her back quickly.

“Suddenly I saw a flash of white and a lady came out in her white Jeep. She hit the back left passenger side door where Oscar was sitting and she spun us round so we were back facing in the direction we had driven from.

“I was so completely terrified for my children and wanted to get them out of the car and make sure they were okay. The impact was so enormous I just didn’t know what I was going to find.

“I jumped out of the car and checked my boys. I was very disorientated but because of the adrenaline I didn’t feel any pain.

“Lucas has a very bad purple bruise on his neck but Oscar was in a Maxi Cosi rear-facing seat and it cocooned him.

“He took the full force of the impact and was screaming but thankfully there wasn’t a mark on him.

“Within five minutes there was a lady holding him and he was smiling and playing.”

Mr Stone’s sister, whom he had been driving to a celebration for her birthday at the Unicorn pub in Colliers Lane, suffered serious whiplash and bruising. Both he and Lucas also suffered whiplash and bruising.

The rear left-side wheel of the car collapsed and the rear bumper was dented and scratched. The rearside passenger door was also damaged.

The front of the Jeep was smashed in but the driver and her passenger were not injured.

Residents came out of their houses with chairs and glasses of water and police arrived within five minutes.

Mr Stone called his wife Emma, 32, a company secretary, who was in Playhatch having an evening out with friends and she arrived soon afterwards.

Lee Hathaway, a friend of the family, arrived to help take their belongings from the car and took the boys home.

Mr Stone stayed with his sister while they waited in vain for an ambulance to arrive.

He said: “Because the injury wasn’t deemed serious, the ambulance didn’t show up and we waited for two-and-a-half hours. Nicola needed attention as she had bad whiplash and bad bruising on her neck and there was a nurse there who recommended seeing someone. The police called the ambulance service and they hadn’t even left so our mum came and picked us up.

“The police were really, really good. They arrived quickly and blocked off the road and a traffic cop arrived too. A recovery vehicle arrived at about 8pm to take the cars away.”

Mr Stone said he thought the Volvo, which he bought second-hand 18 months ago, would be declared a write-off.

The crash was the latest in a series to happen at the junction, prompting residents and parish councillors to call for action.

Mr Stone said he wanted to see more safety measures. There are already two red “Stop” signs either side of the Gallowstree Road junction and a white painted “STOP” on the road.

He said: “The neighbours said it happens all the time. I think the parish council or the highways authority really need to start doing something more.

“I reckon I’ve seen a crash there five times in my lifetime so you can imagine how many there have been in total.”

Mr Stone added: “This was scary. I’ll never put my kids in another car other than a Volvo because I honestly think that is what saved my son’s life.

“I’m a very confident driver and I’m sure my confidence will come back but I’m a little bit hesitant at junctions now.”

Thames Valley Police said no arrests had been made and appealed for witnesses.