Unlicensed taxi driver disqualified

A TAXI driver has been banned from driving and ordered to pay almost £1,000 after admitting driving a cab without a licence or insurance.

Abad Ullah Khan, of Luker Avenue, Henley, was caught by licensing officers from South Oxfordshire District Council when carrying out coronavirus compliance checks in the town on October 23.

They noticed his taxi driver’s licence had expired more than three months earlier and further checks revealed he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.

Khan, 55, admitted the offences at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The cab’s owner AA Henley Taxis, of Market Place, Henley, pleaded guilty at the same hearing to letting Mr Khan drive without a licence, which invalidated the firm’s insurance policy for the vehicle.

Khan was fined £120 for driving without a taxi licence and £120 for driving without insurance. He also received six penalty points on his driving licence but as he already had nine points he is now disqualified.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £724.33.

AA Henley Taxis was fined £250 for employing an unlicensed driver and £250 for allowing a taxi to be driven without insurance and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £724.33 costs.