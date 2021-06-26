Pair take on 55km charity ride on Seventies bicycles

TWO men from Henley are to cycle 55km on vintage bicycles to raise money for charity.

Matt Richardson and Bill Pollard will take part in the inaugural Graeme Taylor Ride today (Saturday) to raise funds for Sue Ryder.

They will ride original Seventies Raleigh Choppers, while wearing cut-off denim jeans, trainers and static-generating vintage nylon jerseys in a tribute to the era.

The ride is organised by the GS Henley cycling club to pay tribute to Mr Taylor who died January.

Mr Richardson said: “I was a friend of Graeme and for many years I’ve raised money for different cancer charities.

“ I haven’t been able to do that for two years because of covid so I thought this would be a great opportunity to do it again.

“Graeme was a nice guy, very well-liked, generous and kind. He had a lot of friends at the club and made a great contribution to it.

“I think many of us were upset by his passing — a lot of us were reminded of how fragile life is.”

The route starts and finishes at the Henley Rugby Club and consists of a loop with 564m of elevation around the edge of the Chilterns.

Mr Richardson, 55, a lawyer, said: “I’ve been cycling regularly since I gave up rowing in 2002. I cycle 25 miles to work every day and on Saturdays for fun so I feel quite ready for the challenge.

“The bicycles are really old and they are not made to ride for long distances but we wanted to make it more interesting and unusual. People of a certain age will remember Choppers — they are very heavy and uncomfortable but they cool.

“Our only ‘sports nutrition’ will be Tizer and crisps, probably cheese and onion flavour.

“Everyone can join the ride — you don’t need to be an expert cyclist or a member of the club, just show up and join us.”

Alex Chart, who has been a member of the club for six years, will also join the ride.

She said: “Our much-loved friend Graeme had fantastic support from the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire palliative care hub in his final days. We want to celebrate his love for the sport and his never-ending encouragement and patience for new members, regardless of their ability. He inspired many new memebrs to join and progress to become incredibly strong riders.

“Saturday is the closest weekend to Graeme’s birthday, so felt fitting.”

Cyclists should meet at Dry Leas at 8am. There willbe a raffle with prizes from local shops, vineyards, distilleries and cafés and a cake sale.

Participation costs £10. GS Henley members can pre-register on the club Teams app and non-members can pre-register by contacting them via Facebook or Instagram.

For more information or to make a donation visit https://justgiving.com/team/gshenley