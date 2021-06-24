Thursday, 24 June 2021

Search for missing person in River Thames

POLICE and specialist rescue teams searched the River Thames at Caversham following a report of a person in the water.

Officers from Thames Valley Police and later the Metropolitan Police were called at about 1pm yesterday after somebody was seen getting in and not emerging again on the reach between Caversham Bridge and Cow Lane, near Little John's Farm.

They closed the footpath on that stretch in the evening so  divers could search the water. Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both involved.

Ambulances attended and so did the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which landed off The Warren on the other side of the river but was later stood down.

There were no further updates this morning.

