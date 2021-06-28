Nurse in e-bike smash ordeal

A NURSE from Henley was badly injured after being hit by an electric bicycle outside her home.

Danielle Chester was taking her shopping in when she was struck by a man on the e-bike who claimed he had been temporarily blinded by the sun.

Her right knee was fractured and required surgery and she spent six days in hospital.

The 36-year-old is now back home but is unable to walk so has to rely on her parents to make her food, wash her, take her to the toilet and look after her six-year-old daughter Lacey.

She has been signed off work for six months and been warned that she might need knee replacement surgery within the next decade and is likely to suffer from arthritis.

Miss Chester has called for tougher regulations for electric bikes, saying they are potentially as dangerous as a car. “My whole life will have to change because of this,” she said.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened outside her home in Harpsden Road at 4pm on Saturday, May 29.

Miss Chester, a ward sister at Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge, had just returned from a shopping trip at Marks & Spencer in Woodley with a friend who had driven her home and was helping her unpack the car.

She was crossing the road when she was hit by the e-bike coming down the hill from Peppard Lane towards Reading Road.

Miss Chester said: “I’d taken some shopping bags out of the car and went to cross the road and as I looked it was clear. I took a couple of steps and heard a skidding noise about two car distances away followed by a screeching noise.

“Suddenly the wheel hit me in the right leg and knocked me over in the middle of the road.

“I scooted over on my bum thinking my leg was just dislocated as the bottom half was twisted to the right

and it felt floppy.

“I tried to stand up but couldn’t and I was hyperventilating from the shock of it. The man stopped and said sorry but then left.

“A neighbour came out and gave me an ice pack as they’d heard the screeching and thought it was a hit and run.

“My friend took me to the hospital. He heard the screeching and saw me go down. I knew something was wrong but I didn’t know what, I just kept saying I needed to go to the hospital.”

She was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hotel in Reading where her leg was put in a plaster cast. Miss Chester, who has type one diabetes, suffered diabetic ketoacidosis as her insulin pump had fallen out in the collision and the hospital staff struggled to stabilise her sugar levels.

Two days later, she had an operation on her knee for a tibial plateau fracture, a crack in the top of her shin bone, which involved putting plates and pins in the joint.

Miss Chester said: “They said my tibia looked like a smashed plate when they opened my knee up and that I would probably suffer from arthritis in the future.

“They also said I may have to have knee replacement surgery in the next decade.”

She now must wear a non-weight bearing boot for six to 12 weeks followed by a partial weight bearing one for another four weeks.

“I have to use crutches and a wheelchair and I have a hospital bed in my front room,” she said.

“The occupational health team sorted out the bed as well as a perching stool, adjustments to the toilets and crutches.

“I am on painkillers stronger than morphine. I do have some discomfort but the pain relief is quick acting.”

Miss Chester is worried her injuries will affect her job when she is able to return.

She said: “It will make my shifts difficult as they are 12 hours and I won’t be able to stand for that long.

“I won’t be able to do the same number of hours and I don’t know if the hospital will be able to accommodate that.

“They’ve been supportive but we’ve just been through the pandemic so if it gets worse again there’ll be more pressure on the unit.”

Miss Chester’s parents, Gary and Lynn, who live nearby, are now looking after Lacey, a pupil at Badgemore Primary School, and their two-year-old bulldog Winston.

They come to help her up to five times a day as there is a step up to the kitchen and one up to the bathroom.

She sits on the hospital bed next to her medication and food to help with her sugar levels.

Miss Chester said: “I just feel like a rubbish mum as I can’t do anything. I’m a 36-year-old and my mum has to come and wash me.

“You lose some of your dignity when your mum is helping you to go to the toilet and you are unable to wash your own hair.

“I fell backwards on the kitchen step when I tried to go to the loo on my own and the wheelchair is just too big to get through the narrow door frames.

“Lacey’s not at home and it’s not fair on her because I can’t do anything — I can’t even make her a drink. We ’re a close family and she loves her grandparents but she wants to be at home with her mum.

“She understands mummy’s not well and she’s cuddlier, but she is hysterical when she has to leave me.

“Because of my shifts at work she is used to going to my parents but she knows I’m not well so she is upset and she has to stay there until I can care for her again.

“I had to inform Badgemore and they are keeping an eye on Lacey as it’s a lot for a six-year-old to take in.

“I’m just sitting here relying on my family every day when I’m an independent person. I will be in bed downstairs for three to four months.”

Miss Chester, who has an 11-year-old horse, Lily, has been told she should be able to ride horses again.

But she said: “My whole life will have to change because of this surgery. My recovery will be long-lasting and difficult.

“I know a decade is a long time to wait before knee replacement surgery but they don’t last forever so will I have to go through it again after that and what if my body doesn’t accept the metal knee?

“I’m such a confident person but now I’m a nervous wreck. My dad wheeled me to the hospital the other day

and I was gripping the sides of the chair because I was petrified.”

Miss Chester said the cyclist had stopped briefly to explain that he picked up speed travelling down the road but his vision was compromised by the sun.

He then left but has since visited her to apologise and pass on his details.

She said she would like tighter regulations on electric bikes, which are legal to ride if the power output is up to 250 watts and they are limited to 15.5 miles per hour.

Anyone over 14 can ride one without a licence and they do not have to be registered, taxed or insured like a motorcycle or car.

If a bike is modified to go faster, it is classed as a motorcycle or moped and needs to be registered and taxed.

Miss Chester said: “I just totally disagree with them and think they’re dangerous. They don’t even have speed dials and people are driving them recklessly.

“They need rules as they are a safety hazard. It could kill a child if a bike hit them. They look like motorbikes and the only difference is you don’t put petrol in them.

“There’s no need for electric bikes. I just think they shouldn’t be on the road.”