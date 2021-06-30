Covid forces temporary restaurant closure

A RESTAURANT in Henley has closed temporarily after a covid-19 infection was linked to it.

Crockers in Market Place has been ordered to shut until July 9 after a single case was picked up by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Anyone who has made reservations which are affected by the closure will be contacted by email.

Meanwhile, covid cases in South Oxfordshire have more than doubled to 127 in the past seven days compared with 63 in the week before, with the infection rate increasing from 44.3 per 100,000 of the population to 89.4.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year now stands at 6,427 while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 164.

Residents are being urged to take extra care and take up an offer of vaccination as cases across Oxfordshire are reaching levels not seen since the winter.

The county’s infection rate per 100,000 people has risen from 21.1 cases to 101.8 with the biggest rise of 46 per cent accounted for by those aged 20 to 29.