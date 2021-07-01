Developers given free rein (again)

HENLEY is once again vulnerable to speculative housing development because of a shortage of suitable land in South Oxfordshire, according to a government planning inspector.

Harold Stephens said that the district council, the planning authority, had failed to secure enough immediately available sites to meet demand for houses and flats over the next five years.

This means that the council’s local plan and the neighbourhood plans created by Henley and many surrounding villages which limit development to areas where it is more acceptable, carry less legal weight.

As a result, opponents may lose their grounds for challenging planning applications in undesirable locations.

When a similar shortfall occurred about three years ago, another inspector waved through the controversial proposal for 95 homes at Thames Farm in Shiplake.

The land off Reading Road wasn’t allocated in Henley and Harpsden’s joint neighbourhood plan but he ruled the document was no longer valid. Mr Stephens’s comments were made in his decision this week to allow another controversial development for up to 133 “assisted living” homes on a field in Sonning Common.

This district council had refused to grant Inspired Villages planning permission so the developer appealed.

The company then argued at the appeal hearing there were only enough sites in South Oxfordshire to meet housing demand for the next 4.21 years, so the usual constraints on development didn’t apply and the inspector has now agreed.

In March, the district council claimed it had enough sites for 5.35 years but when challenged about this at the inquiry it reduced the figure to 5.08 years.

The dispute centres on a number of sites earmarked for development in the council’s local plan, which was only approved by another inspector in December.

These include land at Crowmarsh Gifford which has been allocated 100 homes, another at Didcot earmarked for 152 and a third at Wheatley, which has been allocated 230. Mr Stephens said Inspired’s conclusion was consistent with national policy, case law and other appeal decisions and was “informed by current housebuilder sales rates, assessment of the technical complexities of delivering development sites and experience of the housebuilding industry, including lead-in times”.

He continued: “There is no clear evidence that suggests the disputed sites would deliver the completions suggested by the council in the next five years.

“The appellant’s assessment is more realistic… there are a number of sites that, together, significantly reduce the council’s five-year supply.

“The implications of this are significant… it means most important policies for determining this application are automatically out of date.”

Neighbourhood plans, in which communities agree to take a set amount of housing on specific sites to help meet national targets, were introduced by Henley MP John Howell as part of the Government’s localism agenda.

The Henley and Harpsden joint plan passed a referendum in 2016, making it a legally binding aspect of the district council’s planning policy, as was Sonning Common’s equivalent.

Both are now being revised to match higher quotas in the new local plan, which was approved.

Similar plans have also been produced in Goring, Woodcote, Watlington, Benson, Ewelme and Pyrton and are being drawn up in Shiplake, Kidmore End and Charvil.

Mr Howell said: “I’m furious with the inspector’s decision because it has rendered the neighbourhood plan out of date, which is a travesty considering the amount of hard work that went into producing such a comprehensive document.

“However, they found what they found and there’s no straightforward means of overturning that.

“It’s a great shame that this has happened again because I am supporting the neighbourhood plan team in Sonning Common to carry on their work and they’re doing an excellent job.”

He added that Mr Stephens’s ruling meant the Green Party and Liberal Democrat coalition, which runs the district council, could no longer criticise its Conservative predecessors for having had similar problems. The Conservative MP said: “If the district council had spent less time pursuing Black Lives Matter and more time focusing on planning, we might have had a different result.”

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents Sonning Common on the district council, said: “The result has caused consternation because the Lib-Dem/Green administration keeps giving assurances that there is a five-year supply, which is critical, but now we’re seeing different numbers bandied about.

“Thames Farm got through on this basis and now the people of Sonning Common are facing a large development which doesn’t accord with their wishes.

“Neighbourhood plans represent a deal between the Government and communities and democracy isn’t being upheld if this can be overruled by an unelected official.

“It is unfair because, compared with the public sector, developers fighting appeals have almost unlimited budgets for legal representation.”

Councillor Ken Arlett, chairman of Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood plan steering group, said he trusted the district council’s figures.

He said: “I find the inspector’s conclusion pretty incredible. He may have said there wasn’t a five-year supply at the time he conducted the inquiry, but only the other night I received an email from the council saying they definitely had one.”

In its latest annual statement, published this month, the district council said there was a 5.33-year land supply with a surplus of 374 homes above the five-year requirement of 5,693.

The target includes a prior shortfall and a “buffer” of five per cent to account for schemes which drop out unexpectedly.

A spokeswoman said: “We are extremely disappointed at the outcome of the appeal decision because of the clear disparity between it and our recently published five-year statement.

“The inquiry ended in May so the planning inspector didn’t have time to consider this when making his decision. We are considering our options in light of this.”

