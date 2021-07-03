Catteries in capacity crisis

THE owners of a Henley cattery fear they will struggle to serve their regular customers this summer because people from further afield are taking all their spaces.

Carole and Nick Gorvin, who run the Cat’s Whiskers Hotel off Fair Mile, say there is a growing shortage of places nationally because so many catteries have shut in the past two-and-a-half years.

This is partly down to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic but also because inspection standards were tightened in January 2019 and many businesses opted to close instead of making the necessary improvements.

The couple, who launched their business at Stoke Row in 1985 and moved to their current site in 2004, say they know at least five catteries in nearby towns have closed.

As a result, customers from these areas are flooding in where previously trade only came from Henley and the surrounding villages.

The Gorvins say their regulars typically book at the last minute so may discover there is no space in July or August.

They say other catteries face similar pressures and this is compounded by the fact that many families bought kittens during the lockdowns.

They fear some owners will abandon their pets when they start planning a holiday and realise there is nowhere for them to board them.

The Cat’s Whiskers has 27 pens, or “chalets”, each of which can take up to three cats from the same household, and a total capacity of 60 animals.

It was fully booked during the recent half-term break, which had never happened before, and most customers came from 20 or more miles away, including Amersham, Banbury, Oxford, Wantage and Taplow. One family brought their cat from Norfolk, saying it was easier to make the 260-mile round trip than try to find a space nearer home.

Mrs Gorvin said: “They’re in the process of moving to Henley so they’re a bit of an exception but it goes to show the scale of the problem.”

The Gorvins, who live on site with their own cat Pansy, noticed the trend when the lockdown restrictions began to be eased earlier this year.

They say it would have become apparent sooner but the pandemic stopped people from booking holidays last year.

Meanwhile, following the change to the ratings system, in which catteries are awarded between one and five stars for safety, cleanliness and living conditions, many scored only one or two stars so were ordered to improve or risk closure.

Additionally, since Britain left the European Union in January, owners face additional checks before they can take pets to the Continent so more are deciding not to bother.

Mrs Gorvin said: “We were suddenly getting lots and lots of calls from elsewhere, which makes sense because we knew about several closures outside Henley. The owners were elderly or just couldn’t afford to implement the changes being asked of them.

“We’re almost full this week, for example, but only two of those families are regulars and the rest are from miles away. The more that happens, the less room we have for the families who’ve used us for years.

“For whatever reason, people in Henley tend to book their holidays at the last minute and we can usually work around that. Our customers have no reason to assume it’ll be any different this year so they could be in for a shock.

“We’ve already turned people away, which we’ve done before but never on the same scale. With cat ownership going up and catteries closing, this could become a problem all over the country.

“Now that life is going back to normal, owners are thinking about holidays again and realising they need boarding space. Hopefully, there won’t be too many cats which are left to fend for themselves. I do worry that a lot of animals will be put into rehoming shelters or dumped.”

Mrs Gorvin says new catteries are unlikely to open soon because it is harder to get planning permission than in years gone by.

She said: “Many which shut got their permission years ago and the rules are much tighter now — you need on-site parking and ideally no neighbours while the building costs are higher. It’s a bigger outlay all-round.”

The Gorvins, who hold a five-star hygiene rating, fear some catteries are now trading in substandard conditions because they had three stars before their score was reduced under the new standard.

Because of the pandemic, they say improvements aren’t being adequately enforced.

Mrs Gorvin added: “There are still catteries running at three stars which aren’t fit for purpose and who knows when the inspectors will get around to them?

“People should check very carefully and not just leave their pets anywhere. If they’d heard the horror stories I’ve heard over the years, they would never go away on holiday.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, whose environmental health officers carry out inspections, said these had not been affected.