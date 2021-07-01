Covid case temporarily shuts down restaurant

A RESTAURANT in Henley has closed temporarily after a covid-19 infection was linked to it.

Crockers in Market Place has been ordered to shut until July 9 after a single case was picked up by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Anyone who has made reservations which are affected by the closure will be contacted by email.

Meanwhile, covid cases in South Oxfordshire have more than doubled to 127 in the past seven days compared with 63 in the week before, with the infection rate increasing from 44.3 per 100,000 of the population to 89.4.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year now stands at 6,427 while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 164.

Residents are being urged to take extra care and take up an offer of vaccination as cases across Oxfordshire are reaching levels not seen since the winter.

The county’s infection rate per 100,000 people has risen from 21.1 cases to 101.8 with the biggest rise of 46 per cent accounted for by those aged 20 to 29.

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s director of public health, said: “Cases now are uncomfortably high in the county.

“We are seeing a large number of young people come forward for their vaccine, which is really encouraging, but it’s worth reminding everyone that the first dose doesn’t offer notable protection until after the first two weeks and you must have two to receive full protection.”

People are urged to continue washing their hands and covering their faces and to maintain social distancing.

More than 63 per cent of adult patients at the Hart Surgery in York Road, Henley, have now had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 84 per cent have had their first.

The neighbouring Bell Surgery has fully vaccinated 61 per cent of its adult patients and given the first jab to 84 per cent.

Exactly two-thirds of adults at Sonning Common Health Centre are fully vaccinated while 87 per cent have received their first dose.

Several practices in the area say a disproportionately low number of younger people have taken up the vaccine, particularly men.