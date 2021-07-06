Town joins two-minute silence for carers lost to covid

HENLEY town centre fell silent for two minutes in honour of the NHS and social care workers who died in service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Sarah Miller gave a short speech from the town hall steps in Market Place at 11am on Monday before onlookers bowed their heads in contemplation.

She said: “Although this is to be a day of celebration, it is important that the country stops for two minutes to remember the men and women from the NHS, social care and other key services on the front line who lost their lives in the service of others.”

As soon as she had finished speaking, the silence was broken by the Last Post played by bugler Rufus Shanagher, from Sonning Common.

Rufus, a pupil at the Oratory School in Woodcote, was invited to perform by the Henley area’s seven Masonic lodges, which were running a stall in Falaise Square at the same time.

The lodges, which meet at the Henley Masonic Centre in Reading Road, had gathered £2,000 in donations from members and were asking bystanders to place tokens in jars to decide how this should be divided between three health-related community charities.

These are the Friends of Townlands Hospital in Henley, the Henley Volunteer Drivers and the Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common, which transport people to care and medical appointments.

The event was part of the first national NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day, which coincides with the 73rd anniversary of the health service.

Cllr Miller said she supported it because the NHS treated her for breast cancer about a decade ago as well as two of her brothers and her mother.

She said: “The health service has been a huge part of my life, having lost two brothers and seen my mum become ill. It is an absolutely wonderful organisation and I have so much respect for it, as do millions of people. The NHS staff also responded amazingly to the coronavirus pandemic, working tirelessly and risking their lives in incredibly challenging conditions. There’s so much love and admiration for the fantastic job they do and long may that continue.”

The lodges running the stall were Temple Island, Round Table, Danesfield, Henley Royal Regatta, Upper Thames, Thames and Shiplake.

Chris Wagstaff, secretary of Temple Island lodge, said: “We donate to many charities but today seemed an appropriate opportunity to help causes which support the health service. We’re here to perform an act of service to the community.”