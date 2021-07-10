My copy of £325m ‘Leonardo’

A PAINTER from Pishill has reproduced the most expensive painting ever sold.

Jeffery Courtney was commissioned to make a copy of the Salvator Mundi, which is attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and dated 1499–1510.

The painting was sold for $450.3million (£325.2million) in November 2017 by Christie’s in New York, setting a new record for the most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

The painting depicts Jesus in blue Renaissance dress, making the sign of the cross with his right hand while holding a transparent crystal orb in his left.

Mr Courtney, who trained at Hornsey College of Art and the Royal Academy in London, has been using some of Leonardo’s techniques.

He said: “The client wanted a full-size reproduction of the painting but we could not come to an agreement and she decided not to go ahead with it.

“But her daughter got in touch with me and she decided to commission it for her mother’s birthday.

“I was delighted. I thought the reason behind the commission was lovely.

“I admire the Old Masters and I enjoy trying to match their stature. There’s something about having to stare that closely at a piece of art — you get really close to the person that painted it and you have to connect with them.

“You need to be on the inside of what you are painting and I find that process very enjoyable.

“That’s why I decided to undertake this project and I hope I can do a really good job, trying to follow Leonardo’s techniques to a very close degree.”

While Leonardo would have used a panel of poplar wood, Mr Courtney used ply wood as it provides a stronger and more stable base for the painting.

“I then applied eight to 10 coats of gesso,” he said. “When it dries, it can be sanded down to a beautiful white surface and that would be what Leonardo would have used.”

He then traced off the drawing using Indian ink and proceeded using egg tempera, a mixture of coloured pigments, water and egg yolk.

“Since it’s water-based, the tempera gives you a nice base to work on,” said Mr Courtney.

“The next stage is going in with oil, specifically walnut oil, which is what Leonardo used.

“There’s evidence that Leonardo used egg tempera but not very often. We don’t know for sure if he used it in this painting specifically, but he could have done. He certainly used oil and I felt that I would get closer to his final result if I did it this way.”

He will then define and highlight some of the details using egg tempera once again.

Salvator Mundi was long thought to be a copy of a lost original. In 2011, it was rediscovered, restored and included in a major Leonardo exhibition at the National Gallery in London.

After selling the painting, Christie’s claimed that most leading scholars considered it to be an original work by Leonardo but this attribution has been disputed by other experts.

Mr Courtney, who saw the painting at the National Gallery, thinks certain elements are undoubtedly Leonardo’s work.

“There was a lot of debate around it at the time and I can’t really say if it is a Leonardo or not,” he said.

“It’s phenomenally painted and when you are in front of it, it has a very powerful presence. It has some extremely fine details, which is what Leonardo liked to paint the most.”

The current location of the painting is unknown after its unveiling at the Louvre Gallery in Abu Dhabi in 2018 was cancelled.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah allegedly bought it on behalf of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism but he may have been a stand-in bidder for his close ally, Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2019, Salvator Mundi was thought to be stored on bin Salman’s luxury yacht, pending completion of a cultural centre in Al-‘Ula.

Mr Courtney, who lives with his wife Belinda and three golden retrievers, says that more and more people are commissioning copies of the paintings they admire.

“What they want is the feeling they had when they saw that painting for the first time,” he said. “Copies like this are not the same as photographs, they are more conscious and there is human touch to them.

“As a painter, trying to reproduce a Leonardo, you are trying to copy something really strong, the emotional power of the work — it’s not a technique but a matter of emotional connection.”

Since completing his postgraduate degree at the Royal Academy in 1971, Mr Courtney has worked full-time as a professional artist and has been commissioned to paint copies of works by Rembrandt, Leonardo, Botticelli, Vermeer and Piero della Francesca.

He has embarked on major mural projects using egg tempera and fresco and has exhibited at the Royal Academy, Mall Galleries, New Grafton Gallery & Patterson Galleries in London and the Art in Action Festival in Oxfordshire. Many of his works are in private collections around the country.

Mr Courtney said: “Until I was about 16, I had no intention of becoming a painter. It’s not something that ran in my family and I didn’t know anyone who was a painter.

“Then one day the school master looked at a painting I was doing of an old lady’s head and said, ‘I think this boy ought to go to art school’ and I thought I might try it.

“It was only a suggestion but when I got in, I loved it and found that it was exactly what I wanted to do. This was before art schools started to teach very modern ways of doing art and I was lucky enough to be given that kind of traditional training. At the Royal Academy, for the first few months I did nothing but life drawing, all day, every day.

“It takes a lot of discipline and some students in my year found it really hard and stopped coming in but I really valued it.

“I’ve always admired the Old Masters and wanted to learn how to get the same effect they got in their paintings and the technique side of it has always been an interest of mine.”

Mr Courtney now splits his time between commissions and teaching art classes, both in person and on Zoom during the pandemic.

“I quite like teaching; I found I’m quite good at it,” he said. “I enjoy explaining to my students how to do something they aren’t initially capable of and then seeing them moving to a position where they are.

“Making a living as a professional painter is not that easy and doing some teaching brings in that extra income.

“You get ups and downs and you have moments when you are not sure if you have enough talent and if you really have something to say but in the end all those doubts were gone.”

Mr Courtney will be opening his studio in Pishill as part of the Henley Arts Trail, which takes place both this weekend and next, and visitors will be able to see his copy of Salvator Mundi.