Boy’s stabbing ‘unlikely to have been accident’

STAB wounds that led to the death of a 13-year-old boy were unlikely to have been caused accidentally, a court heard.

Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was stabbed twice in the chest and back after being “lured” to Bugs Bottom between Hunters Chase and Gravel Hill in Emmer Green on January 3.

Two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial at Reading Crown Court for murder, which they both deny.

The older boy has admitted manslaughter and to perverting the course of justice while a 14-year-old girl has also pleaded guilty to

manslaughter.

Alison Morgan, prosecuting, has told the jury that the attack had been planned by the defendants, who had previous grievances with Olly.

On Tuesday, the sixth day of the trial, she said that the younger defendant claims the stab wounds were an accident.

She said: “[The older boy] had seen [the younger boy] approach Olly and he said to ‘leave it’ and he then saw him stab Olly twice.

“[The younger boy] suggests that [he] had taken a knife from his sleeve and tried to stab Olly in the upper arm or shoulder area.

“In relation to the injury to the back [there] was a suggestion that [the older defendant] and Olly had continued to fight [after the first stab wound] and Olly had stepped backwards into the defendant, which was how the second wound was inflicted.”

Forensic pathologist Charlotte Randall, who carried out the post-mortem examination, said it was “unlikely” the wound on Olly’s back was inflicted accidentally. She said: “[It] is unlikely to occur if an individual is stumbling backwards. I would expect the wound at the surface to be irregular.”

The pathologist explained that the “wound track”, meaning the direction and movement of the knife in the body, would also be “irregular”.

Ms Morgan questioned Dr Randall in light of the wound track being described as “pure” by a forensic pathologist employed by the defence.

The pathologist said this meant that the knife went in and out at the same place.

Asked if it was possible for the stabbings to have been an accident if the knife was being held “rigidly”,

Dr Randall said: “It’s possible if it’s rigidly fixed but they would have to move off the knife in the same way it has gone in and there’s no irregularity to the appearance [of the wound] or the track wound.”

The wound was 17cm deep and hit Olly’s lung between the ninth and tenth rib compared with the 9cm deep wound on the right side of his chest. Ms Morgan said that this would be in keeping with “the weight of a person coming backwards [and effecting] the depth of the wound”.

However, Dr Randall found no evidence of bruises or abrasions on the body from the hilt of the knife coming in contact with Olly’s back, suggesting the whole knife did not enter his body.

She also told the court that the wounds had been inflicted with “moderate force”.

Timothy Raggett, for the younger boy, put it to Dr Randall that she couldn’t reconstruct how an injury happened so couldn’t rule out Olly spinning round before falling on the knife.

He said: “You will acknowledge for sure that in a dynamic situation a lot of different things can happen, which is why pathologists can rarely rule things out.

“People go on being able to do active things after being stabbed so they could go on fighting and run distances sometimes [or] twisting and turning [and] all sorts of things like that.

“If someone is stabbed a reflex action may include spinning or turning and none of these things can be ruled out because there will be the effect of adrenaline on the person injured and that allows for activity.”

Dr Randall said she couldn’t rule out the stab wound being an accident and she couldn’t state the intention of the defendant.

She also couldn’t tell which wound was inflicted first but each alone was “life-threatening”.

The cause of Olly’s death was ruled as a stab wound to the chest.

Earlier, the court heard from Zoe Neville, a cardiac nurse who was walking her dog in Bugs Bottom on the day of the incident.

She said told she saw “two lads going at it” and “it didn’t seem to be an unfair fight”.

She said: “It was just two lads having a good fight. Olly was having a fight with the boy in black, was swinging his arms doing upper cuts with his right hand and the other [boy] was swinging with his left.

“I didn’t see who [swung] their arms first [but] from what I saw there was about four or five punches.

“I believe the boy in black made a connection with Olly’s face as it whipped round to the left towards me and I saw him grimacing.

“He gave one [punch] back. I did hear an unusual sound at the end of the fight, which was a metal ting.

“It sounded like a piece of metal being dropped on to a hard surface. My attention was distracted by some kids barking at a dog to my right.”

The nurse said the group of teenagers then “disappeared” and she thought the fight was over.

She said: “I then carried on walking as it looked like everything seemed to be done with the fight so I thought, ‘Oh, they sorted it out’.”

Another boy, not involved in the incident, then appeared with Olly who was “staggering” and “disorientated”.

Ms Neville said: “I then noticed blood appearing on Olly’s left-hand side and I told [the boy] to call the ambulance. [The boy] was very shocked and couldn’t speak so handed me the phone.”

She carried out CPR on Olly, who had gone into cardiac arrest, for about 10 minutes before the paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at about 5pm following an emergency surgery in the ambulance.

Cross-examining Ms Neville, Mr Raggett asked if she would describe Olly as behaving “aggressively”.

She said her attention was drawn to the altercation when she heard Olly shout, “Oh, you b**gers” or “b**tards” but she wouldn’t describe it as “aggressive”.

She said: “It seemed more like he was reciprocating what was being said to him. It was certainly bad

language.”

The trial continues.