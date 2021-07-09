Vulgar or good for trade? Hotel plan splits opinion

PLANS for a Premier Inn in Henley have divided residents.

They were responding to a planning application for the five-storey building, which would be built on the car park at the station.

The application was submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by Blocwork, a partnership between the landowner Network Rail and developer Bloc Group, of London.

Geoff Luckett, chairman of the Henley Society, a conservation group, says the developer has failed to respect the historic character of the adjacent conservation area.

He also says the 115-bedroom hotel would be unneighbourly, particularly to residents living in Wyndale Close, which backs on to the car park.

Mr Luckett says: “If allowed at all, the hotel should be no more than three storeys tall and provide underground parking.

“The proposed building would suit an airport or motorway situation but not a charming market town such as Henley and the building should be redesigned to acknowledge this.

“They [residents] will suffer the proximity of rubbish containers, additional noise and smells and possibly lack of light. Residents of Meadow Road and Upton Close would be similarly affected.”

Valerie Friend, of Wyndale Close, says: “The proposed building is much higher than other buildings in the area [and] is of generic Premier Inn design, with no effort made to tailor it to a style more in keeping with more elegant local buildings.

“The noise from air conditioning units and from hotel and restaurant guests coming and going would disturb residents who live in neighbouring properties and prevent them from quiet enjoyment of their homes.

“Properties in Imperial Court and Wyndale Close would be affected by loss of light.”

Sarah Smith, who lives in Imperial Court, says: “I can find no positives in this building.

“As a direct neighbour, it would have a negative impact on my life and privacy. The height of the building would result in the skyline being blocked out too.

“As this is a low budget hotel, there could be an increase in antisocial behaviour, something the area around the station already struggles with.”

Joy Robinson, of St Andrew’s Road, says: “The building is an eyesore and not in keeping with properties in the Henley area and spoils the aspect from the station. It would take light from some of the nearby properties and would increase traffic and traffic flow in Station Road.

“It would reduce the number of parking places available, with parking being one of the major problems in Henley.”

The application was supported by Errol Facy, owner of Henley department store Facy and a former chairman of the Henley Society.

He says: “My family have traded in Henley for 125 years. A budget hotel is much needed to bring people into the town.

“The station car park is not an area of outstanding natural beauty. The building of the out-of-town supermarket sucked much trade from the town and was opposed by South Oxfordshire District Council.

“The proposed hotel is a welcome step to help regenerate the town.”

Wendy Morley, of Station Road, says: “Henley is in real need of a quality hotel, offering good service and rates and Premier Inn never fails on that score.

“It would also bring jobs to the area. However, I think there needs to be a lot of thought and planning on the access to the hotel via Station Road to avoid a build-up of traffic at times.”

Jonathan Ramsey, of Northfield End, says: “We welcome the proposed hotel development. It would provide access to affordable and good hotel accommodation, which is sorely lacking in Henley.

“Capacity is an issue throughout the year. We have often had colleagues who have had to stay in Reading or Marlow due to no availability in Henley.

“The hotel would also bring a standard and consistency to the offering in Henley. It would certainly encourage greater hosting of business and personal events closer to home to know we have this option available.”

Bloc Group says the project would increase the number of parking spaces by 12, bringing the overall total to 308, but residents worry this would not be enough to accommodate commuters, visitors and hotel guests.

According to Network Rail, there is spare capacity at Henley. The scheme would also allow for 55 new spaces to be created at Twyford, the other terminus on the Henley branch line, where there is a shortage. There may also be more space generated in Goring and Wargrave.

Bloc Group says the hotel would add £1.9 million per year to the local economy.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee is due to discuss the application on Tuesday.

The deadline for public comments is July 23 and the district council is due to make a decision by September 6.