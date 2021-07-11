My garden floods every time there’s heavy rain

A WOMAN has blamed a council for failing to prevent repeated flooding of her driveway and garden.

Victoria Cooper, of Church Lane, Peppard, was hit by another deluge during a heavy downpour on June 19 and says the problem has been happening for almost a decade.

The rain gathered on a low-lying section of the street, directly in front of her semi-detached property, then poured down her sloping driveway until her front garden was under several inches of water.

She feared it would get into the house as it almost reached the top of her front doorstep but stopped rising when the rain eased.

At the same time, more water flowed under her side gate and down the path into her back garden, which is also on a downhill slope, where it pooled and turned the ground boggy.

Miss Cooper, 42, is now seeking compensation from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, saying that its previous attempts to solve the problem have failed.

Her partner, Glen Dudman, 48, has twice resurfaced the drive in a failed effort to level it out and hold up the flow of water.

Miss Cooper, who has three children, aged 11, seven and three, said: “The first heavy rainfall we had was in the first year we moved in and it flooded. Now it happens every time we get heavy rainfall.

“It has got worse because it has worn away at the road and the driveway. We repaired it a few times but we’re not prepared to do that anymore. When cars come down the lane it causes a tidal wave and the water comes straight down the driveway and all into the 200ft long garden.

“It has happened so much that it’s now the natural path for the water.

“The council came last year to fix the gullies but it hasn’t worked. The rainfall the other week was the worst it has ever been and it’s ruining my garden.

“It has killed all my grass and it takes the debris off the path and carries it into the garden.

“It hasn’t come into the property yet but it does get pretty close. It comes right up to the step and it only takes an hour and 20 minutes of heavy rain to flood the road.”

Miss Cooper said the flooding prevented her children from playing outside and was dangerous for the family’s two dogs.

“I can’t let the dogs out,” she said. “If they drink the water they could be seriously ill and I’d be left with huge vet bills.

“My children are very ‘outdoorsy’ and they can’t go out when it’s flooded. We also have five chickens and they are further back in the garden so don’t get flooded but if it carries on for another two or three years it will reach them. It’s all very frustrating.”

When it floods, Miss Cooper and her children have to wear wellington boots to get out of the house. She said: “We’re fortunate to have a Land Rover but even then I am causing a tidal wave driving out and damaging my own garden.

“My neighbours have a drainage system in front of their garage but if that overflows it will damage their property. They’re elderly so I go and sweep their drive for them due to the debris.

“It takes a lot of hard work to maintain the garden and costs a lot of money.”

Miss Cooper said she had called the council every time there was flooding and used Fix My Street to report the issue as well.

She said: “I asked for some sandbags and still no one has had the decency to call me back and let me know what was going on. I follow all their protocols and I still get no communication from them.

“Last year when the workmen were fixing the gullies they said the council had told them to be wary of me but I am a nice person. I made them coffee, bought ice creams and helped out by moving my car and tried not to be a nuisance.

“I am still being ignored. I would get quotes for them to fix the driveway and store the sandbags myself but being ignored is not acceptable.”

Miss Cooper said Peppard Parish Council had been “extremely helpful” and had contacted Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council.

In June last year, Cllr Bartholomew told parish councillors that the problem had been resolved. He said it was suspected that pine needles from nearby trees were causing blockages in the drains. The council cleared the drains but the problem has continued.

Miss Cooper said: “They said they would clear and pump the drains every three months but they don’t.

“If they pump the drains it can take 45 minutes to clear the flood but if they don’t it can take days.

“It was pumped out two weeks ago and the man said he had pumped 18,000 litres of water. If they don’t pump them regularly we get a build-up of debris. It doesn’t matter the season either, it’s just when there is heavy rainfall.”

She is waiting for a response from the council.

“It’s becoming extremely frustrating,” said Miss Cooper. “I was in tears last week because I’ve had enough. When you’re at home and you’re watching the rain it consumes you. They don’t seem to understand the impact it has on me.”

Cllr Bartholomew said: “The council is aware of the issues. Remediation work did take place last year but it has recognised that there’s still a problem.

“Normal rain is fine but the drains struggle with heavy rain due to limited soakage capacity.”

“More substantial work may need to be done and it needs to be assessed with other demands within the council’s budget.

“I’ve been in contact with Victoria about this and understand and sympathise with her problem.

“I’ve contacted the drainage manager at the council about what can be done.”