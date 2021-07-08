Queen did not nearly run me over, says new father

A FATHER has become the talk of his family and friends after appearing in a photograph which seems to show the Queen almost hitting him in her Range Rover.

But Rob Allen, who was snapped walking with his four-month-old daughter Agatha at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday afternoon, says this is an optical illusion and he was not in danger of being run over by Her Majesty.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Middle Assendon with his wife Lisa, didn’t spot a Press Association photographer taking the image so was shocked when it was published on the Daily Mail’s website earlier this week.

He now intends to buy a copy which he will frame and hang on the wall of his toilet when the family moves to a new house in Satwell later this year.

The Allens breed Welsh mountain ponies and cobs at Park View Farm in Lower Assendon, which is owned by Mrs Allen’s parents Sami and Kim, and have both been involved in the equestrian world for many years.

They were at the show because Mrs Allen had been invited to judge its Welsh cob classes.

Agatha became tearful and restless so her father, who is a general manager for a healthcare consulting firm, was taking her on a short walk in the pushchair when he noticed the black Range Rover passing a few feet behind him.

It was heading towards a covered arena known to be frequented by the Queen, who watches her own Highland and fell ponies competing, so he turned around to see whether it was her.

He said: “The Range Rover went past me very quickly and as I was turning around I was thinking ‘it can’t be – but it might be’. I had my suspicions because of where it was heading.

“It stopped about 50 yards away and this tiny white-haired lady emerged, at which point I thought ‘it b****y well is’.

“Lisa and I make regular compilations of photographs for Agatha so I was determined to get a selfie with the Queen in the background. I spent a few minutes trying to get one before going back to Lisa.

“She wasn’t that impressed because it isn’t uncommon to spot the Queen or another member of the Royal family here, but a few days after that one of Lisa’s friends saw the photo in the Daily Mail and sent her a message.

“It’s a bit deceptive because it looks like I’m inches from her bonnet, which wasn’t actually the case, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment that’ll make a great story for years to come. It’s my 30 seconds of fame.

“I forwarded it to a few friends who asked why I’d sent a picture of me with the pushchair and I replied ‘look again’. Then they said ‘no way’ and I said ‘yes, way’. They were all very impressed.

“It isn’t as remarkable as you might think because the Royals are annual visitors and active participants – the Duke of Edinburgh used to compete in carriage driving competitions almost every year.

“That said, it’s unusual to get quite so close to her Her Majesty and in those circumstances. We’re looking forward to explaining it to Agatha when she’s old enough to understand.”

The image drew humourous comments on Facebook, where the Mail shared it with the caption: “Beep beep! The Queen is in the driving seat!”

Some expressed concern that Her Majesty still drives at the age of 95 but others sprung to her defence.

One poster replied: “A determined woman.. you can hardly see her behind the wheel!” and another said: “I think she is very competent or the family would have stopped her driving” while a third said: “She’s probably been drinking Schnapps.”

Another added: “That pedestrian doesn’t look impressed!”

