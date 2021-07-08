Rats forced to pull out during charity swim

A GROUP of men who signed up to swim the Bristol Channel in relay had to pull out of the challenge on medical grounds.

The Henley River Rats were five hours into their 45km journey from Ilfracombe in Devon to Swansea in South Wales when they decided to stop, as one of the men had severe sea sickness and dehydration.

Phil Warren, Mark Reed, Mike Wood and Tony Baxter set off at around 11.30am on Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, due to the conditions being too dangerous.

The team had travelled about 16km when Mr Baxter told supporters via WhatsApp: “Unfortunately, we have had to terminate the swim on medical grounds.

“Everyone is fine but for the safety of the individual we have made this very difficult decision. Thanks to everyone for their support and kind words.”

The men have so far raised nearly £4,400 for mental health charity Mind and they intend to have another attempt at the challenge.

Mr Warren said: “Thank you to everyone for their amazing support and messages of encouragement.

“It’s not the end that we envisaged or want, but it was the correct decision for the team. We are stronger and we will be back to complete the full distance very soon, hopefully with a little less swell and waves.”

