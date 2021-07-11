Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Peppard

A MAN has died following a traffic collision in Peppard Common.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was found on Wyfold Lane with severe injuries at about 6.30am this morning (Sunday, July 11).

Police say it appears the man was in collision with a vehicle which left the scene at some point between 2.30am and 6.30am. Officers are at the scene and the lane has been closed.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.

Det Sgt Tony Jenkins, of Thames Valley Police's serious collision investigation unit at Three Mile Cross, said: "Sadly, a man has died in this incident and firstly our thoughts go out to his friends and family. The vehicle involved in this collision has not stopped and has left the scene.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area during the early hours of this morning and has any information which could help us to please get in touch.”

Motorists who were in the area at the time are being asked to check their dash-cam recordings or CCTV.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police's non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210306555.