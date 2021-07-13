Neighbours celebrate old and new

NEIGHBOURS that have made friendships during the coronavirus pandemic came together to celebrate the centenary of their road.

Residents of Western Avenue held a street party on Saturday afternoon and shared stories of their time in Henley.

About 30 properties in the road were the first social houses to be built in the town.

Some were added at a later date and given names instead of numbers, as they were built before number 1.

The party, which ran from 2pm to 5pm, was organised by Emma Taylor and Donna Thomson.

Mrs Taylor lives with her husband, Andy, and their children Lilia and Gabriel. They have been at their house for 11 years.

She said: “During the pandemic, the meaning of community has become really important.

“We felt like it would be really nice to keep that community spirit going and maybe we will have a party every year.

“It was about two years ago that I started to look into the history of the houses. I thought we should do something to mark that milestone.

“When we had the VE Day party last year, I realised how nice it was speaking to people I’d never met before and I thought we should do more of it.”

The street party was attended by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller and Geoff Luckett, chairman of conservation group the Henley Society. They listened to music and enjoyed cake and prosecco.

Western Avenue was closed during the afternoon and broadband company Zzoomm provided barriers and “road closed” signs for the residents to use.

As the party was taking place with covid restrictions still in place, residents had to stay in groups of six people or two households. Food was provided but it was individually wrapped.

Starbucks provided free coffee and other drinks were provided by Waitrose and Tesco.

Although face-to-face contact has not always been possible in the last 18 months, residents in Western Avenue have become closer through a WhatsApp group. This allowed vulnerable residents that were shielding to request help with shopping or the picking up of prescriptions.

Mrs Taylor added: “I was with Henley Mutual Aid as well and I was really struck by how willing everyone was to help their neighbours.”

A lack of affordable housing created pressure to build new houses in Henley during the 20th century.

From 1919 to 1960, much of this need was met by Henley Corporation, which built in excess of 500 council houses.

The earliest were built in two phases around Western Avenue and Vicarage Road and formed part of a scheme under the 1919 Housing Act for 145 dwellings grouped around a circus, and laid out on garden-city principles. This is a method of urban planning that aims to pull on the advantages of city and countryside living. Henley builder, alderman and former mayor Charles Clements was a big supporter of the scheme.

The design of the original homes in Western Avenue was devised by Henry Hare, the architect of Henley’s town hall.

Permission to continue building was refused in 1921 and Government subsidies were less generous when work resumed four years later.

The resulting houses differed slightly in that they were smaller and cheaper.

Pat and Donald Crisp have lived in Western Avenue for 54 years. They have three children, Jen, Ros and Phillip

Mrs Crisp, 77, said: “We are just so happy living at this end of town. We are close to everything we need and we loved it right from the start.

“We were offered a house at the other end of town and that just didn’t feel right, but this felt like home straight away.

“We live opposite the catholic church and have a nice view, so we count ourselves very lucky.

“In those days, everyone knew everyone and that is why the party was a good idea because it was great to meet people and put faces to the houses.”

Mrs Crisp has become good friends with Audrey Oliver, who lives in the house opposite. They have known each other for more than 20 years. Mrs Oliver added: “I think it has got better during covid. In some ways, it has brought the best out in people.”

Sue Fitzsimons and her husband Kevin have lived in the road for 31 years. They have two grown-up children, Alastair and Evie.

Mrs Fitzsimons, 61, a retired teacher, said: “We like the quality of the house and they are very well built.

“We’ve done a lot to the house because the footprint has allowed us to expand. We’ve had an extension, which allowed us to have an extra bedroom. We also have a big garden, garage and conservatory.

“We don’t get to see each other on a regular basis, so to have things like the party is really nice. It is a great mix of people.”