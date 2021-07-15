Trapped cat saved from car

A HENLEY town councillor has been praised for rescuing a cat which got trapped in the engine of its owner’s car.

David Eggleton freed Millie by quickly removing a number of moving parts under the bonnet of Roger Bailey’s Peugeot 406, which the animal had climbed inside to nestle for warmth.

Mr Bailey, a retired plumber who lives in Nicholas Road, Henley, had no idea she had done this when he set off on a shopping trip at about 2pm on Monday.

As soon as he started the vehicle, the 13-year-old cross-breed’s tail was sucked into the pulley which turns the cam belt and was wrapped tightly around the shaft three or four times, stripping off most of the fur in that area. Millie was pulled against several pipes which got hotter and hotter as her owner approached the Waitrose car park off King’s Road, Henley. Her back right paw was also dragged into a tight gap between two components, which crushed it.

Mr Bailey was oblivious when he arrived because Millie wasn’t making any noise so he did his shopping. He was about to drive back home when a passer-by sitting on a bench spotted one of the animal’s paws dangling underneath the car.

He ran towards the Peugeot with his hand held out to stop Mr Bailey, who opened the bonnet and was horrified to see his pet caught inside. Several bystanders rushed to help including Mr Eggleton’s grown-up daughter Lisa, who phoned her father and asked him to bring a tool kit.

Mr Eggleton was in the area so arrived within minutes and moved the vehicle’s electrics to one side, then removed the cam belt tensioner and manually turned the pulley backwards to unwind Millie’s tail.

Two Waitrose workers, Ben Johnson and Liam Druce, carefully wrapped a cord around the animal to stop her running off and handed this to Cllr Eggleton, who eased her out slowly but she panicked as he was scooping her up and bit him on his right wrist.

Mr Eggleton, a former deputy mayor of Henley, and Mr Bailey put Millie inside the car and an AA mechanic then turned up to put the engine back together.

A vet from Henley Veterinary Centre in Reading Road took Millie away for examination. A toe on her back foot had to be amputated but she was otherwise unhurt and released the following morning with a course of antibiotics.

Mr Eggleton went to Townlands Memorial Hospital, where his wound was treated and he was given a tetanus booster jab as a precaution.

He said: “I really didn’t know what to expect when I arrived but the cat seemed to be doing okay, though clearly she had to be freed as quickly as possible. I was worried that Millie’s tail might have to be amputated but the mechanism rewound pretty easily and it was quite a straightforward operation.

“I thought she would stay calm and was gently saying ‘it’s okay, you’re nearly free now’ but I guess she didn’t understand as she got a bit aggressive when I took hold of her. I could almost see the bite unfolding in slow-motion and had to get checked out as I know their teeth can snap off.

“The vet told me it was common for cats to climb into engine spaces so people should keep an eye out for that, although it happens more often in the winter.”

Mr Bailey, who lives by himself, said: “I feel so lucky that I was only driving a short distance because a longer journey might have been the end of Millie.

“Looking back, I realise I hadn’t seen her for hours so I shouldn’t have been surprised as she likes to hide in silly places. I was really panicking and couldn’t think of what to do but the people at the scene, especially the people from Waitrose, were reassuring and David did an amazing job.

“Millie is a real companion and I’m relieved that nothing awful came of this. If I can’t see her when I’m leaving the house in future, I’ll always check under the bonnet because I’d hate to have a repeat performance.”