We can't believe that he's gone

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “gentle soul” who was killed in a suspected hit and run crash.

Kam Hulait, of Greys Road in Henley, was found dead with severe injuries on Wyfold Lane in Peppard Common at about 6.30am on Sunday last week.

Police believe the 46-year-old, who was on foot, was struck by a vehicle whose driver then sped off without alerting the emergency services at some point after 2.30am.

Officers were on the scene for the rest of the day and the lane was shut while specialist investigators swept for evidence.

News of Mr Hulait’s death has stunned residents living near the “top shops” at the junction of King James Way and Greys Road in Henley, where he would sit on the low brick wall outside and chat to passers-by.

He had lived in the town with his father Paramdip and mother Balbir since the mid-Nineties, when the family moved from Burnham with his younger brother Jazz, who is now 42 and living in Reading.

Back then, the Hulaits were running Centra Food at the top shops, which is now the One-Stop grocery store, and a greengrocer’s at what is now Herbies Pizza.

Mr Hulait, a football fan who supported Manchester United, worked at both shops for a time and later did odd jobs, often as a painter and decorator and once as a security guard at Invesco, off Reading Road.

He spent most of his days sitting at the precinct but was about to fly to Nairobi in Kenya to work for a friend for three months, which had been a long-held ambition.

He would often drink beer and cider or smoke cigarettes so these have been left in tribute to him on the wall along with candles and floral bouquets with messages of remembrance. A small crowd gathered on the evening of his death and enjoyed a drink in his honour.

On Monday, a steady stream of well-wishers were still pausing to reflect or leave tributes. Others stopped to ask who they were for and began crying when they heard the news.

Many said Mr Hulait had been a “fixture” in their lives for more than a decade and he had seen their children grow up.

Ron Hayes, of Highmoor, formerly of Gainsborough Road, Henley, bought a can of lager from the One-Stop and took a small sip before laying it next to the others.

He said: “I must have known the whole family since Kam was about 10 or 11. He was an absolutely cracking bloke and you won’t find anybody who’d say a bad word against him.

“People around here were absolutely devastated to hear what happened and very upset about the way he died. We can’t believe someone would just drive off like that and they need to throw the book at whoever’s responsible.

John Williams, who lived a few doors down, said: “We could sit and chat about anything, and often did – if he were alive today, he’d probably be talking about those awful penalties which cost us the Euros, or the latest covid rules.

“Kam was a kind soul without a single bad bone in his body. He lived differently from many of us but had a firm place in this community and will be hugely missed.”

Olti Mezhika, who runs the Fabio’s Cuts barbershop, will be collecting donations to help Mr Hulait’s family to pay for the funeral.

He said: “I’ve been here for three years and the very first time we spoke, he was offering to help me get the shop fixed up. If I ever forgot to take my sign in before closing, he would take it home and bring it back the next day to stop anyone stealing it.

“I’ll remember him for his heart – I’ve never met anyone so kind and generous. The last time we spoke on Saturday, he called me to say that some kids had left rubbish outside the shop and he was going to clear it away.

“I said he shouldn’t bother but I came back the next morning to find everything neat and tidy. He was such a gentleman that he never drank when schoolchildren were walking past because he didn’t want to be a bad influence.

“It’s no secret that he drank but it never changed his behaviour. He was so polite.

“You won’t believe the number of messages I’ve had from customers who used talk to him on their way out. They’ll miss him so much and so will I – I don’t have someone to enjoy a cigarette with or chat about sport in the mornings.”

Ali Ahsan, who runs Herbies Pizza, said he and Mr Hulait would often converse in Punjabi.

He said: “Kam was a very gentle man and was very excited about going off to Nairobi. I told him I’d miss him a lot and promised I’d look after his space on the wall while he was gone.”

Ash Kaffar, the manager of the One-Stop, said: “He was such a good and honest lad and we’ve had so many customers coming in to express their sympathy.

“Nobody can believe it and we all feel like we’ve lost a family member because he was a huge part of our lives for such a long time.”

Henley town councillor Glen Lambert, Mr Hulair’s next-door neighbour since 2008, said he would often chat with his late father Terry.

He said: “I chatted with Kam many, many times and saw him almost daily. The last time we spoke, he was talking about how pleased he was to be going overseas. He was always keen to talk and always looking out for other people.

“Kam was incredibly sad when Dad died – it really hurt him as he was incredibly kind and sensitive and never caused anybody any trouble. He was part of the fabric of those shops and I think he deserves a memorial plaque.”

Fellow town councillor Kellie Hinton added: “Everyone knew Kam – you just had to say ‘the man who sits on the top shop wall’ and everyone would know who you’re talking about.

“Despite his difficulties, he was comfortable talking with almost anyone and about anything. I remember canvassing up there during one election and having a chat for at least half an hour.”

Mr Hulait’s brother, who attended Gillotts School in Henley, was hugged and consoled by dozens of people when he visited.

One woman, who asked not to be named, told him: “I’m so sorry for what happened – my daughter is 19 now and can’t remember a life without your brother in it. He was absolutely amazing, we all loved him and can’t believe he’s gone.”

He said: “There were so many times when I would visit and find Kam outside the shops chatting with somebody. We always knew how many people liked him here and in the other areas he occasionally went to.

“I’ll always remember us mucking about together as children, whether that was wrestling, playing football or riding around on bikes. He spent many years working for the family businesses and always made friends wherever he met.

“One of my happiest recent memories is seeing him dressed smartly for my wedding in Birmingham last month. He usually hated anything formal and preferred boots and jeans but he looked absolutely great.

“He told me he’d pray for good weather on that day because as long as we were happy, that was the only thing that mattered to him.

“We’re so thankful for the love which people have shown us today. It means so much to know how much the community cared about him and there’s a huge sense of anger that his life should have ended this way.

“Whoever has done this has taken away a much-loved brother, a son, an uncle and a friend and whoever is responsible needs to come forward.”

Mr Hulait often became restless at night so would walk for miles around the countryside and it’s believed he was doing so on the morning of the incident.

Det Sgt Tony Jenkins, of Thames Valley Police's serious collision investigation unit, said the vehicle involved in the collision had not stopped and left the scene.

Drivers who were in the area at the time are being asked to check their dash-cam recordings.

Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210306555.

An inquest into Mr Hulait’s death is yet to be opened and adjourned.