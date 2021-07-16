Redemption for Binfield Heath dad who finally completes full course

A FATHER from Binfield Heath completed this year’s Henley Triathlon seven months after having a double knee operation.

Stephen Kaseki, of Sonning Common Road, was one of 400 people taking part in the event on Sunday at Gillotts School and Henley Leisure Centre.

The 43-year-old was the 19th fastest male in the sprint category, completing the course in one hour and 28 minutes.

Mr Kaseki, a horticulturalist, did the triathlon for the first time two years ago but it did not happen last year due to the covid restrictions.

He said: “I had a double knee operation in December, so it was pretty heavy going. It has had to be a gradual build up and I started by going for gentle runs and jogging in February around the local area.

“I started swimming at Caversham Lake with my friend and building up from there every week. This is the first one I’ve done since the operation. I couldn’t walk for a while, so this has been really good for my recovery.”

Mr Kaseki, who was supported by his wife Harumi and their daughter Alice, did not complete the triathlon in 2019.

He only completed two of the four laps of Gillotts Field required to complete the running part of the event.

He explained: “My mind was so fuzzy that I only did two laps. As I came in, they said on the tannoy that they might have a new record, but because I had only done two laps it didn’t count and I was disqualified, so today feels like redemption for that.

“I probably prefer the running out of all three disciplines, but only because I am newer to race cycling.”

The event, organised by UK Triathlon, started with a 400 metre swim in a heated pool at Henley Leisure Centre.

After doing 16 lengths of the pool, competitors then entered a transition zone where they dried off and prepared for a 25km bike ride.

After setting off from Gillotts Lane, cyclists travelled to Harpsden, Sonning Common, Rotherfield Peppard, Greys Green and Rotherfield Greys before dismounting at the school playing field.

The third and final stage was the run, which involved four laps of the field, totalling 5km.

The fastest time was one hour and 11 minutes, set by Themi Petridis from Hertfordshire.

Jeremy Hughes, 28, of Greys Hill, finished the course in one hour and 31 minutes.

Mr Hughes, who works in recruitment, was being supported by his girlfriend, Sophia Wenzlar.

He said: “It was my first time doing the event in Henley, but I have done other triathlons before. I would have been happy with anything around an hour and a half.

“The conditions were pretty good. Cycling is probably my favourite of the three things. I really enjoy getting out on the bike and it is nice cycling around Henley.

“I will definitely do the event again and next time I will get my girlfriend to do it as well. All the marshalls make the event what it is and they are the key. They are all so friendly and wish you luck.”

Mark Gibbons, an IT director of Manor Road, was doing his first-ever triathlon and completed it in one hour and 32 minutes. He was supported by his wife Ally and their three-year-old son George.

Mr Gibbons, 39, said it was “good fun and very rewarding” despite not having much time to train for the event. He explained: “I didn’t do too much preparation because I sort of forgot I was doing it.

“It was supposed to be for 2020 but it didn’t happen last year. Then I got an email come through two weeks ago saying about the event.

“I did a couple of runs and rode my bike to and from work. I would say the run was probably the easiest part and the event as a whole was really well organised.”

Russell Atkins, a PR manager from Rotherfield Greys, finished in one hours and 57 minutes. It was his third time doing the triathlon.

He said: “I used to cycle a lot. In previous years, I didn’t think I would need to practice a lot and I got a bit of a rude awakening, so I did much more practice this time.

“I would definitely come back again. It is really easy for first-timers and the only really hard part is at the end of the cycle course with the hills.

“The first time I did it, I said ‘Are they kidding? They expect us to run 5km after climbing that hill.’”

The quickest time for the female sprint was set by Rachel Pearce from Stratford upon Avon, who managed one hour and 19 minutes.

Emily McLeish, of Gravel Hill, did the triathlon in one hour and 31 minutes. It was her first time doing the event and she was watched by her parents, Penny and Ewan.

She said: “The conditions were really good and it wasn’t too hot or windy. It is also a lovely setting in the countryside.

“I did quite a lot of training and we had lots of opportunity to catch up on exercise during lockdown, so I did a lot of running. The cycling is probably my least favourite part, but I have a heavy bike and other people have these beautiful carbon fibre ones.”

Helen Tweed, a buyer from Ella’s Kitchen in Rotherfield Greys, did the course in two hours and seven minutes.

She said: “The conditions were perfect. There was a bit of sunshine to make you smile and a lovely breeze. It is a lovely course and I think it is brilliant that they have been able to run this event after the year we’ve had.”

Vic Bickerton, the race director, was on the mic at the finish line to congratulate people as they finished the event.

He said: “I have been doing it for over 10 years at Henley. It was so nice to be back after a frustrating time last year.

“It was nice for them to be able to get back to an event environment. It’s alright running by yourself or with your mates, but the competition is so important to some people.”