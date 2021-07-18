Teenage army cadet achieves highest rank in Oxfordshire

AN Army cadet from Henley has been promoted to the highest rank in Oxfordshire.

Tallulah Scott is now regimental serjeant major for the county’s Rifles Battalion after previously serving as company serjeant major for Nivelle company, one of four which make up the Oxfordshire force.

This incorporates the Henley detachment, which meets at the drill hall in Friday Street every Wednesday evening.

Tallulah, 17, joined the cadets in 2016 and has previously held the ranks of cadet, lance-corporal, corporal, serjeant and colour serjeant.

She will now attend events around Oxfordshire and speak to cadets, including senior ones whom she will help train, and act as their “voice” within the organisation.

Tallulah will also lead parades at camps and serve as personal cadet to the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, alongside her counterparts from the county’s sea and air cadets.

She will be expected to be a role model in the realms of morale, discipline and dress, on which she was assessed when she was put forward for the post. To secure her promotion, she had to reach the top level of four stars for leadership skills, then prove them in a practical test.

She acted as second-in-command and then commander of an eight-strong overnight patrol through the countryside which was “ambushed” by other cadets. Tallulah had to quickly decide the best way to evade them and then turn the tables to capture their ground.

She later had to pass an interview with battalion commandant Colonel Matthew Petersen.

Her superiors were impressed by the way in which she conducted Zoom classes for other cadets during the coronavirus pandemic and led activities like scavenger hunts when restrictions were not in place.

Tallulah also helps the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion’s to write and lay out its newsletter and represents her detachment at events.

She will serve until she turns 18 next year when she has to leave.

Tallulah, who attends the Piggott School in Wargrave and works at the gym at Henley Rugby Club, was inspired to sign up for the cadets by her father Nathaniel, with whom she lives in Greys Road. Mr Scott is an instructor and second lieutenant in the Henley detachment and previously served in the Army’s military intelligence corps.

She said: “I always wanted to take this as far as I could but never imagined that I would do quite so well, though I’m pleased to have proved myself wrong.

“I’m so glad I signed up because I’ve learned skills that transfer well in everyday life.”

Second lieutenant Melissa Haynes, the detachment’s commandant, said: “We’re all very proud because Tallulah is so bright and hard-working and incredibly mature for her age.

“She’s very good at public speaking, confident, ambitious and carries herself well. She has achieved everything she had aimed for and is a great role model to other cadets.

“I was sure she’d be promoted because she ticked all the right boxes and was already performing elements of the role so she didn’t have that much to learn. I’m so happy for her and hope she enjoys it.”

Talullah’s previous role goes to Jamie Forehand, 17, who serves in the Henley detachment. He attends University Technical College in Reading, where he is studying engineering with a view to pursuing it in the Army, and joined the cadets after watching a presentation while he was a pupil at Gillotts School in Henley.

Jamie, who lives in Greys Road, Henley, with his mother Kirsty Mcintyre, was recently invited to attend a science, technology, engineering and mathematics course by the Army, which only offers this to promising students.

His promotion also recognised his work last year researching the Battle of Cassel in the Second World War, in which he spoke to veteran Dick Charlton, a lifelong Henley resident now living at the Chilterns Court care centre.

Jamie said: “I’m so happy because this is a massive step forward and a great leadership role where I can have a real influence on the younger cadets.

“I’ve loved every moment since joining because there are so many opportunities to build friendships and gain qualifications like first aid. I knew it was for me the moment I heard about it.”