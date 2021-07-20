Drinking wine is form of meditation that’s good for you

WINE enthusiasts enjoyed a tasting at the Oaken Grove vineyard in Henley, led by expert and TV personality Olly Smith.

About 20 people gathered at the vineyard, off Marlow Road, to try locally produced wine and to learn about the links between wine and mindfulness.

Mr Smith said: “Everyone can learn how to taste wine, there are so many different ways to do it.

“I love to talk about my passion for English wine, I’m a great supporter of buying local. Making English wine is a life commitment, and it takes hard work and dedication so this vineyard really is magical.

“I want to raise my glass to Henley, this is such a cool place. I’ve been here before for work and I’ve always enjoyed it.”

Sara Furness, who organised the event, said: “I know a lot of people have experienced difficulties with their mental health because of covid and wanted to put a bit of positivity back into it — it’s about applying the same thoughtfulness of wine tasting to every aspect of your life, wine tasting itself is a form of meditation.”

The vineyard is owned by Phil Rossi, whose mother planted the trees in 1986. He said: “She was from Italy and had a passion for wine, her family used to have a small vineyard so she wanted to have something similar here.

“We are making lovely wines and having people like Olly here to talk about British wines is great. We want more people to realise that we don’t need to get our wine from New Zealand, we have amazing wines on our doorstep.”

Before focusing on life coaching and mental wellbeing, Ms Furness served for 20 years in the RAF as a combat helicopter pilot and was based at RAF Benson.

She said: “Henley has always been very special to me and I knew Phil had a similar vision to mine when it comes to wine and mindfulness, we are both quite experimental and happy to try new things.”