Donations for funeral of man killed in hit and run accident

ALMOST £1,400 has been raised in memory of a Henley man who was killed in a suspected hit and run incident.

Kam Hulait, of Greys Road, was found dead with severe injuries on Wyfold Lane in Peppard Common at about 6.30am on July 11.

Police believe the 46-year-old was struck by a vehicle whose driver then sped off without reporting it at some point after 2.30am.

Now two of Mr Hulait’s friends are seeking donations to help his parents Paramdip and Balbir and younger brother Jazz, 42, to meet the funeral costs.

Dino Defazio, a former Woodcote resident now living in Newbury, has raised £1,165 towards his £2,000 target.

Oltian Mezhika, who runs the Fabio’s Cuts barbers at the “top shops” in Greys Road, has raised a further £230. Mr Hulait would often sit on the low brick wall in front of the shops and chat with shoppers and business owners including Mr Mezhika as well as volunteering to tidy in front of their premises. Donors to their online pages have left messages remembering Mr Hulait and expressing condolences to the family.

Meanwhile, a small wooden cross has been erected at the spot where he died and people have been leaving floral tributes.

A smaller number of tributes is also still being left on the wall in Greys Road, where people were leaving drinks cans in the days after his death.

Police have renewed their appeal for information and say anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident should check their dash-cam or CCTV recordings and pass on anything useful by calling 101.

An inquest into Mr Hulait’s death is yet to be opened and adjourned.