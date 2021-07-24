Fiance’s bridge surprise makes waves

A NEWLY-engaged couple had a day to remember after being greeted by a banner and a large group of their friends on Henley Bridge.

James Keeshan proposed to his partner Louisa Martac on a Hobbs of Henley boat near the St George & Dragon pub in Wargrave on Saturday.

The couple, who have been together for five years and met at a party in London, spent the afternoon going up and down the River Thames.

One of the first activities they did together was being on a boat in Henley and so Mr Keeshan wanted it to play a part on the big day.

After leaving the Hobbs boatyard at around 12.30pm, they spent about 40 minutes travelling to Wargrave.

Mr Keeshan, 30, who works in corporate finance, got down on one knee and presented his partner with a two-carat oval diamond ring.

Having looped back to Temple Island later that afternoon, the boat then came downstream towards the Angel on the Bridge pub. From a distance, the couple could see a group of their friends holding a banner, organised by Mr Keeshan, which said: “Congratulations to Lou and James on your engagement.”

Another group of friends and strangers along the riverbank applauded as the boat, an Antaris Delux called Dutch Courage, got closer to the bridge at about 5pm. Some were filming the couple and others sprayed champagne.

Miss Martac, a trainee solicitor who is also 30, said: “It was such an incredible feeling. I could see my friends and I started pointing at them. I just didn’t expect to see them and it was such a lovely surprise.

“There were about 30 people on the bridge and another 30 or 40 down by the river. We just had these random people wishing us well.

“The proposal itself felt super special. I’m going to be honest — and I’m sure every bride will tell you this — but I don’t actually have any recollection what he said to me. It was just the excitement of the moment.” Mr Keeshan said: “When we had our six-month anniversary, I took her on a boat in Henley and July 17 was exactly five years on from that, but this time I was proposing to her. We go on boats together all the time.

“We’re both from around here and it is just the sort of thing we have always done. She’s been to pretty much every Henley Royal Regatta since she was 16 and I worked at the Grandstand at Phyllis Court Club for eight years and I used to drive the guest’s boats, so I’ve just always enjoyed being out on the river.

“I had it all pretty much planned out. I had spent the last couple of weeks waking up at 5am and wondering what to say. I composed something on my phone and after a week and a half she actually burst out laughing in her sleep, so I thought ‘It must be funny’.

“We got to just after the railway bridge that goes over the river and the train went by as we got to Wargrave. I know how infrequent the trains are, so I thought I had another half an hour to do the proposal.

“After she said yes, she screamed and waved her hand around and there were quite a few boats and paddleboarders that went by.”

Mr Keeshan had prepared a speech and afternoon tea for the boat trip, accompanied by their miniature golden doodle, called Cooper, a retriever and miniature poodle crossbreed.

As part of his speech, he gave her five “thank-yous” from their time together. He thanked her for making him a great man, suggesting they moved in together and for getting a dog.

Miss Martac, who wants Cooper to be the ring bearer at the wedding, was suspicious that a proposal was coming.

She said: “He kept telling me his uni friends were coming and they never turn up. Normally, before we go out on a boat, I would do all of the food for us, but this time he did it.

“Even though I had an inclination, I was just so shocked when he stood there with the ring box.”

Mr Keeshan added: “I think that was probably a red flag. From working at Phyllis Court, I loved making afternoon tea, so I did sandwiches and scones and some pickles, because she loves them. Quite a few people had congregated by the river because they were expecting us at 4.30pm.”

Mr Keeshan was confident about his feelings towards Miss Martac, saying: “I’d never met her until that party, but I knew straight away. I told her I loved her the day I met her.

“She was beautiful and had a great smile. She is also intelligent and ambitious and quite feisty.”

She added: “I thought he had a beautiful face, a very kind heart and he was super hilarious.”

The couple, who live in Windsor, spent time in Henley during their childhood and their parents all live in Reading Road.

Originally from Pangbourne, Mr Keeshan lived in Henley for a year when he was 11 with his parents, Irene and Albert, brother Jack, 24, and sister Catherine, 29.

Miss Martac, an only child, also came to Henley when she was 11 and studied at The Henley College, living with her mother, Cerasela Doina Viulet and step-father, Adrian Viorel Nica.

The couple previously lived in London before the pandemic hit.

They lived with Mr Keeshan’s mother briefly before relocating to Windsor, where they have been for five months.

The ring is currently being resized by Henley jewellery David Rodger Sharp and the couple want to have an engagement party at Phyllis Court Club at some stage.

They would like to get married abroad, possibly as early as next year, but maybe 2023.

After meeting up with their friends, they went for a celebratory drink at the Angel on the Bridge, before moving on to the Hidden Garden, a pop-up bar near the regatta site.

Mr Keeshan said: “I was hugely pleased with the outcome, but the most important thing is she said yes. I couldn’t have been happier and the weather was perfect. Everybody was so happy to see us, even the locals that we didn’t know.”

Miss Martac added: “I imagine lots of people propose in Henley on a boat, but they don’t have their friends standing with a banner on the bridge. We heard them cheering and it was amazing.”