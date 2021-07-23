Vote for businesses in lifestyle awards

STORES, delis, salons and gardeners in and around Henley are finalists in the 2021 Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The annual lifestyle awards are given to businesses voted as the best in their category in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The finalists in Henley include Ana Marie Bull, for best garden designer, Busby & Fox in Bell Street for best women’s clothing store and Crockers in Market Place for the best boutique stay.

Nettlebed Creamery is a finalist for the best local drink and food producer and Ingrid Leene, from Peppard Common, for best garden designer.

Bix Manor in Broadplat Lane is a finalist for best wedding venue and Stonor Park for best family attraction.

Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm in Marlow Road is up for best farm shop and/or deli and Blue Tin Produce at Garson Farm in Ipsden have also been nominated in the same category.

In Goring, hairdresser’s Albert Fields in High Street have been nominated for best hair salon and Scarlet Page for best photographer.

Peppermint Lime in High Street, Watlington is up for best beauty salon and Bella Luce, in the same road, is a finalist in the best interiors store category.

Voting closes today (Friday) at 5pm. Visit https://bucksoxon.muddy

stilettos.co.uk/